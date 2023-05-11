Mindy Kaling Drops New Swimsuit Posts After Weight Loss, Talks ‘Looking Cute And Sexy’ As A Mom

Summer is just around the corner, and while some celebs like Kylie Jenner have been celebrating bikini winter , more and more famous faces have been popping up as the weather gets warmer to show off their best beach-ready looks. Even for those who are used to being in front of the camera, it takes some self-confidence to share swimsuit pics with millions of Instagram users, and Mindy Kaling is knocking it out of the park, talking about looking “cute and sexy” as a mom of two after her recent weight loss.

The Office alum has partnered with Andie Swim (opens in new tab) on a line of swimsuits, bikinis and cover-ups that come in a variety of colors and sizes, and she showed off what she told People was one of her favorite items in the collection — a daffodil-colored one-piece suit — as she promoted the line on Instagram :

A post shared by Andie (@andieswim) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She acknowledged in the post that women have different tastes when it comes to swimwear, and while you can’t go wrong with classic colors (it is the year of the black bikini , after all), nobody should assume that just because someone has curves or is a mom that they don’t also want to feel cute and show some color when they hit the pool. As she told People:

It’s not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don’t need to have a skirted bathing suit. These pieces make me feel young and carefree — they’re not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous. I’m not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well.

Mindy Kaling showed off a bold look at the 2023 Academy Awards in March, after reportedly losing more than 40 pounds , and she said the partnership with Andie comes after sporting the brand through several changes to her body over the years. She has two children — Katherine Swati, 5, and Spencer Avu, 2 — and she wants other mothers look and feel amazing, Kaling said on Instagram , as she showed off a simple black swimsuit:

A post shared by Andie (@andieswim) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s great to see the Never Have I Ever creator feeling so confident in her body and working to help other women do the same. We’ve seen other celebrities continue to contribute to the body positivity movement as swimsuit season approaches. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi clapped back at trolls recently, as she rocked a bikini for Sports Illustrated at age 52 (decades later than the model had thought the opportunity might come).