Modern Family’s Ariel Winter And Sarah Hyland Have A Sweet Exchange After Younger Dunphy Sister Turns 24

We adore some Dunphy sister love! Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland starred as Alex and Haley Dunphy, respectively, on the ABC sitcom Modern Family, which ended in 2020 after 11 seasons. Sisters are sisters for life, even if it’s just on-screen, as the two girls really did grow up with each other. After 11 years acting together, it’s not likely that sibling feeling will ever really go away, and Hyland recently made sure to give a shout-out to her little sis, who was celebrating her 24th birthday.

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to let Ariel Winter know she was thinking about her on her birthday, saying she missed her TV sister while sharing a beautiful photo of the two actresses together.

Isn't it just like an older sister to show her age by not quite understanding how the kids are talking these days? Ariel Winter responded to Sarah Hyland’s birthday well-wishes with an acknowledgement that Hyland had correctly used the phrase “We love to see it.” Go, Sarah!

Yes you did!!!!! Thank you and miss you too!

There’s clearly still a lot of love between the older Dunphy siblings, even if Sarah Hyland did "forget" to invite Ariel Winter to the mini-reunion the Modern Family cast had last summer. Oops! Hyland can always be counted on for the birthday love, though, as she shared a similarly adorable post on her co-star’s 23rd birthday.

Ariel Winter isn’t the only former co-star popping up in Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family-related posts lately. The actress also recently posted some IG photos with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her uncle Mitchell on the sitcom, and his husband Justin Mikita.

Since the end of Modern Family, Sarah Hyland has had her name attached to a few projects, including the ill-fated fairy tale anthology Epic, which ABC scrapped. She hosted the family competition special Play-Doh: Squished and is set to star opposite Keiynan Lonsdale and Dylan Sprouse in the movie My Fake Boyfriend. Hyland is also reportedly set to headline and produce an ABC comedy series from Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, but information regarding that project has been scarce.

Through the COVID pandemic, Sarah Hyland has been focusing on staying healthy, as the actress was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia at a young age and has undergone two kidney transplants since 2012. She and fiancé Wells Adams are hoping to tie the knot this year, after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding two different times. And you can bet fans will be seeing some familiar Modern Family faces when that ceremony finally happens.

Ariel Winter, for her part, has continued voice-acting in recent years, including the title character in Sofia the First and Marina the Mermaid in Captain Jake the Never Land Pirates, but she’s set to appear on the big screen in 2022, starring in the thriller Don’t Log Off, as well as the indie film Pools with Mason Gooding of Scream.

All 11 seasons of Modern Family are available for streaming on Hulu, if you’re feeling the need to relive your favorite Dunphy moments. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.