‘More Than Kim Kardashian And The President’ Meghan McCain Slams Celeb For Bringing Outrageously Large Entourage To The View

There might be a stereotypical image of celebrities and how they behave in people’s minds, but the truth is there’s no standard. We’re lucky enough to interview a few dozen here at CinemaBlend each month, and some of them come off like normal people you’d stand in line next to at Panda Express and some of them very much do not. Apparently it’s the same way on The View too, as longtime host Meghan McCain opened up about her time interacting with celebrities there and one who came with an entourage so big she still thinks about it.

The political commentator was on her podcast Citizen McCain this past week when the subject of Jennifer Lopez came up. She said she was reluctant to talk about her because she feels people are so negative about her online that it feels like bullying but eventually admitted she found her “deeply unpleasant” when she visited the show. She also said she had the single biggest entourage of anyone she ever interacted with. Here’s a portion of her quote…

She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen of a celebrity. More than Kim Kardashian and more than the President. I’ve never seen (anything like it), nor do I understand why it was needed.

During Meghan McCain’s four years or so on the show, a lot of celebrities passed through The View. From politicians to athletes to movie stars to authors to practically any other type of famous person you can think of, the ladies on the daytime talker almost certainly interviewed many examples from each category. So, to stand out as the single person was the biggest entourage is quite an accomplishment in excess, especially amidst all the other drama that routinely goes on at The View.

That being said, Jennifer Lopez has never been shy about excess. She once bought a house with 24 bathrooms. So far this year, she’s released an album, a documentary about that album, a musical adaptation of the album featuring various celebrities, a Netflix movie and also hosted Saturday Night Live. She rarely does anything half-heartedly and without fanfare, which, sure, is often a source of ridicule and negativity for her but is also partly the reason why she’s one of the most famous people in the world. She’s that stereotypical version of a Hollywood celebrity in all the best and worst ways, and that’s really appealing to some people and really off-putting to others.

As per usual, Lopez has been the subject of near-constant attention from the press over the past few months as rumors about her relationship with husband Ben Affleck continue to swirl. Maybe they’re on their way to a divorce. Maybe they’re just in the midst of a rough patch. Or maybe they’re totally fine. I really have no idea, but whatever happens, I do know J Lo will come out the other side with a smile on her face and an unnecessary large entourage and I wouldn’t want it any other way.