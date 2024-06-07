Atlas Got Crushed By Critics, But JLo’s Movie Is Dominating On Netflix. How That Ties Into Recent Rumors

Jennifer Lopez has had a long career as both a pop star and actress/producer. While lately she's perhaps best known for her relationship with Ben Affleck, there have been a number of rumors about Bennifer living separately from each other. And although her movie Atlas got crushed by critics, but JLo’s movie is dominating on Netflix. Here's how that ties into recent rumors.

Atlas was released two weeks ago for those with a Netflix subscription, and the critical response was cold. But as Deadline reports, it's been the most popular Netflix movie for those weeks, getting 60 million global views. Lopez’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas spoke to the outlet about all the hate coming at the "Let's Get Loud" singer, despite releasing so much content over the past few years. In her words:

It’s time to report some true fact: A woman of color has done what few male stars have been able to do, namely having four No. 1 films in the past two years — Atlas, The Mother, This Is Me Now and Shotgun Wedding — two of them in the top 10 of all time on the two biggest streaming platforms, Netflix and Amazon. Yet those truths are being ignored.

Points were made. Despite her work ethic and success, folks online seem focused on Lopez's personal life, and attacking her character. Most recently, rumors claimed that Lopez's marriage issues might be used a distraction from her music career, specifically low ticket sales for JLo's cancelled world tour.

It seems like every day there's a new report about Lopez's marriage, given by anonymous insiders allegedly close to the couple. But Goldsmith-Thomas knows JLo well, and his defending her in the wake of ongoing criticism. Later in that same interview with Deadline, she spoke about the pop star's character, offering:

I’ve known Jennifer for thirty years. She’s a kind and deeply loving, hardworking mother, and isn’t it a shame we are at a point where we allow a small group to create a false narrative through gossip and internet bullying toward a woman in the face of her tremendous success and consistent humanity – it’s completely unfair and irresponsible.

While her tour might be cancelled, Lopez's career as an actress and producer has been thriving as of late. Only time will tell how the public perception of the 54 year-old pop star evolves, especially as rumors continue swirling about her marriage to Ben Affleck.

There's been no official news of A-list couple splitting up, with Affleck and Lopez continuing to show up for their kids at events together. It remains to be seen if the rumors about their marriage issues are confirmed, or if they work them all out. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next film experience.