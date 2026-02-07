Is Romance In The Cards For When Calls The Heart’s Lucas And Edie? Chris McNally Weighs In

As When Calls the Heart’s 13th season continues on the 2026 TV schedule, so does the romance. The long-running Hallmark show is known for bringing the love, albeit with some obstacles, but it’s still as entertaining as ever. With Elizabeth and Nathan’s relationship evolving, it may be time for Lucas to find someone new, perhaps with Edie. But is romance in the cards for them?

Miranda MacDougall only made her debut as Edie Martell in Season 12, and her relationship with Lucas got off to a rocky start due to their differing opinions on land in Hope Valley. However, it was clear there was something between them. Now their will-they-won’t-they relationship continues in the current season, but Chris McNally tells Good Housekeeping that it’s not going to be so simple for them to get together:

I think Lucas is still guarded and afraid of being hurt. I think that he's been down this road before, and it was quite painful for him. So that could be a challenge for Lucas to overcome—but it does feel different, too. I feel like Edie challenges Lucas in certain ways that Elizabeth didn't. You know, it's just a different dynamic between the two characters, and I enjoy that about the two of them.

When Elizabeth broke things off with Lucas, it certainly hurt him and hurt the fans who were rooting for them for years. He had been pining for her since he came to Hope Valley in Season 6, competing with Nathan before ultimately winning her affections. Then they got engaged, until Elizabeth realized her feelings for Nathan, and it was like a wrecking ball to his heart. So it makes sense that Lucas would want to take things slow, and it sounds like he is still enjoying it all the same.

It’s not like Lucas and Edie still don’t have fun, even if they are taking things slow. McNally shared how much of an impact she’s been making on him and what it’s been like exploring their dynamic. And after reading his comments about this, I’m excited to see what comes from it as the season goes on:

There's also the aspect of Edie, and she's a huge element that's present for him this season. I think it’s quite influential for him, and there's some fun push and pull that lets viewers venture a little farther into their dynamic. I had a lot of fun playing into that, yeah.

Lucas has been through a lot over these last few seasons, but it seems like he may have finally found his match with Edie, no matter how long it takes. When Calls the Heart can be unpredictable when it comes to love, so it’s hard to tell just what will happen and if anything will truly happen with the two of them, but it sounds like Hearties shouldn’t count out their romance just yet.

There is still a lot to come on When Calls the Heart for Season 13, and there will be much more to look forward to beyond the season. Hallmark has renewed WCTH for Season 14, with Lori Loughlin making her grand return as Abigail Stanton for a multi-episode arc after leaving the series midway through Season 6 following her role in the College Admissions Scandal.

It’s unknown what will go down between Lucas and Edie in the upcoming episodes and subsequent season, as well as everyone else in Hope Valley, because love is never easy. However, fans will just have to tune in to find out. A new episode of When Calls the Heart is airing at a special time on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.