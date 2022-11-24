New 90 Day: The Single Life Rumor Raises Big Questions About Mike And Natalie's Current Storyline

Natalie Mordovtseva really gave viewers whiplash in the latest season of 90 Day: The Single Life with the different directions her storyline went. The 90 Day Fiancé star seemed to be going strong with Josh Weinstein, but when he balked at her ultimatum and thoughts about starting a family, Natalie seemed to forget about Josh. All of a sudden she was back at her ex Mike Youngquist’s house and talking about getting back together . Now, a new rumor seemingly refutes the possibility that Mike and Natalie are back together, and it comes from a pretty surprising source.

Candice Mishler, better known to 90 Day Fiancé fans as Josh Weinstein’s ex-wife, recently made some claims that may hint that Natalie and Mike’s reconciliation was not legit. Mishler talked to InTouch about Natalie, and stated that the star is still talking with Josh:

I know they are still talking pretty often.

Well, that’s certainly an interesting development and raises some big questions about Natalie and Mike’s story. I’m still waiting on the tell-all for answers, but definitely have more questions given this latest development.

Did Natalie And Mike Reconcile, Then Break Up Again?

The latest news about Natalie and Josh is shocking, mainly because it seemed more certain than not that Natalie and Mike would get back together. Sure, Mike had his reservations given how Natalie hurt him in the past, and fans knew Natalie wasn’t solely responsible for that marriage falling apart either. Is it possible they really gave things another chance, but quickly learned it was a bad idea? I wouldn’t be surprised if that were the case, but I’d love to know what led to Natalie flip-flopping back to Josh.

Regardless of whether or not Mike and Natalie are back together, I would be interested to know if Mike is aware Natalie is talking to Josh. After all, Mike made a point to bring up Josh indirectly when pointing out Natalie was seeing other people while they were still technically married. If Mike and Natalie are romantically involved in any way, and Mike found out via Josh's ex that she was talking to Josh, I can’t imagine it would go well.

Is This All A Ruse To Keep This Storyline Relevant?

The weird thing about this rumor is that it wasn’t that long ago that fans were questioning whether Josh was actually Natalie’s boyfriend or an actor hired by the show. He seemingly has a connection to the Potthast family , which is interesting if not a little suspicious. Could this quote from Josh’s wife just be another bit of conflicting information to throw 90 Day Fiancé viewers off the trail of what’s really going on with Natalie's story, and another case of the show scripting storylines?