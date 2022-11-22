3 Burning 90 Day: The Single Life Questions Ahead Of Season 3 Tell-All

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “I Was Here Waiting.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life is officially in the tell-all stage after its latest episode, and man, this season absolutely flew by. I feel like the show could’ve easily gone several more episodes, but because it didn’t, I’m left with a few burning questions I’d love to see addressed by Shaun Robinson at the tell-all.

Some of these questions I’m expecting to get answered, but I guess it depends on how many of these cast members are planned for future spinoffs in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Whatever happens, I have some things I’d love to know in next week’s episode, though I’m not holding my breath we’ll get answers on all of them.

Why Did Ronald And Tiffany's Story End In South Africa?

I’m not surprised that Tiffany Franco ultimately went to visit Ronald Smith in South Africa, or even that they once again reconciled and got back together . I am surprised, however, that their story abruptly ended shortly after Tiffany's arrival in South Africa, just after their commitment to work on their marriage. Literally the last time Tiffany took a trip like this, she decided to end things with Ronald by the end of the trip. Obviously, covering this part of the story wouldn’t have meshed with the 90 Day: The Single Life theme, but ending things the way they did just made me feel like we only just got into the story. If the tell-all just skips over what happened the rest of the trip, I’m going to feel cheated.

Are Natalie And Mike For Real Getting Back Together?

Natalie Mordovtseva spent all this time messing around with Josh Weinstein , and yet the minute that he hesitated on committing to a life with her, Natalie took the first trip she could back to meet up with her estranged husband Mike Youngquist. Natalie told Mike she wanted to move back in together , but Mike’s mother Trish had a real problem with that. Despite Trish’s opinion, Michael did seem somewhat willing to give love another shot with Natalie, though I wouldn’t say he was entirely convinced. Hopefully, we’ll get some clarity on where they stand at the tell-all special.

Will Debbie Find True Happiness Away From Colt?

Debbie Johnson found love with her new boyfriend Tony, and things got serious enough that she packed up her things and shipped off to Canada for a new life with him. In doing so, she left behind the life she's known for decades, with her son and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson. Debbie and Colt have been inseparable for the bulk of the TLC series, and one could even argue that their codependent relationship is why Colt’s past relationships fell apart. There’s definitely a school of thought that both of them could do with some time apart, but will Debbie be okay being so disconnected from her son? And if not, how will that impact her future with Tony? Shaun Robinson better be on top of it with her questions!