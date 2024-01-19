New Looks At Shemar Moore’s Final Season Of S.W.A.T. And Bode’s Fire Country Future Have Left Me With Big Questions

The end of the 2023 TV season was a lot for our favorite Friday night shows on CBS. From Fire Country’s freshman season ending on a massive cliffhanger to the drama surrounding S.W.A.T. getting canceled after Season 6 and then un-canceled for a seventh and final season , we went through it with these beloved procedurals. Now, after months of waiting, both shows are set to return to the 2024 TV schedule on February 16. To prepare for these premieres, CinemaBlend got an exclusive look at some of the key art for Season 2 of Fire Country and S.W.A.T. Season 7, and they have left me with some big questions about Max Thieriot and Shemar Moore’s shows.

(Image credit: CBS)

Shemar Moore Looks Ready To Go, But What Will The Final Season Of S.W.A.T. Look Like

Due to the actors’ and writers' strikes delaying production, many shows are getting shortened seasons this year, because they weren’t able to go shoot time for a fall premiere. This includes the final season of S.W.A.T., which will get 13 episodes for its seventh and final season. Knowing this, I can’t help but wonder: while this photo shows Shemar Moore ready to go on another mission, how will they wrap up the show in such a short amount of time?

At the end of Season 6, the crew captured Sancho Zamora and Hondo proposed to Nichelle. A lot went down personally and professionally, leaving a big door open for what’s to come in Season 7.

Knowing it’s the final set of episodes, I’m hoping we get a wedding and more high-octane action. Based on the premiere’s description, it sounds like Hondo and co. will be going on a mission that is steeped in S.W.A.T. history. Titled “The Promise,” the premiere will send Shemar Moore’s character on a journey to fulfill a promise he made years ago, which sounds like a great story to end this show on.

While we don’t know how S.W.A.T. will complete its story, it sounds like what's coming is epic and the perfect way to close out the series that will keep fans thrilled up to the final minutes.

(Image credit: CBS)

Fire Country’s Key Art Seems To Allude To Bode Getting Out Of Prison

Ever since Fire Country ’s wild Season 1 ending that left Bode in prison and his loved ones wondering what just happened, I’ve been theorizing about how he’ll get out and back to Edgewater.

While I have lots of questions about Fire Country’s Season 2 return , specifically when it comes to Bode’s future, one thing that seems obvious is he’ll find a way to get back to his hometown.

Now, while this key art doesn't tell us how he’ll get out and the first image (above) shows him in a prison jumpsuit, the second image might be more telling, take a look:

(Image credit: CBS)

As you can see, Max Thieriot’s character is featured front and center with the Fire Country cast behind him, and he’s wearing fire gear. This seemingly alludes to Bode getting back to Three Rock somehow, which is something I’ve been pondering for months.

On top of this massive question about our leading man, these photos also tease a deadly fire coming to Edgewater. In the upper corner of both, you can see a plane dumping water. Typically, these aircraft are used during wildfires, which means there’s likely a major disaster coming for the town that the firefighters will need to stop. It also means we might be getting a new character in whoever is flying that airplane.

Of course, all this is just me theorizing, however, I can’t help but think about how these two fun posters hint at what’s to come in the hotly anticipated second season of Fire Country.