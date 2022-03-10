OnlyFans Model Invites Britney Spears To 'Make A Fortune' With Nude Pics Being Shared On Social Media

Never let it be said that Britney Spears isn’t living her newly freed life to the fullest, and for all to see. In the past several months, since a bit before her conservatorship finally ended in November 2021, the pop legend has been using her social media to open up about her workouts , the realities of her life, her thoughts on her family , and showing fans how she likes to have fun. And, one of the ways she clearly seems to have fun is by frolicking in the nude and posting those pictures online. But, OnlyFans model Kerry Katona has now come forward and invited Spears to ‘make a fortune’ with those nude photos.

What Did OnlyFans Model Kerry Katona Say To Britney Spears About Her Nude Pics?

For those who are unaware, Kerry Katona is a British singer and personality who’s been famous for well over two decades in the U.K. But, she’s also had her share of financial woes over the years, having been declared bankrupt twice, in 2008 and 2013. After signing up to post spicy content on OnlyFans in 2020, though, Katona revealed that the site has already made her a millionaire again, and is reportedly making about $894,190 on a monthly basis, according to The Mirror .

So, Katona knows what she’s talking about when it comes to OnlyFans, and in her most recent column for New! Magazine (via The Daily Mail ), Katona had this advice for Britney Spears:

She looks bloody great but she needs to save them all and get on OnlyFans. She could make a fortune doing that rather than sharing them on social media for all the world to see. Britney you need to sign up and use my referral code!

I have to say, I think Katona makes a good point. Over the past several months, it’s become pretty obvious that Spears enjoys not only being naked, but showing off her body on Instagram. Just a few days ago, the singer posted some hot nude beach vacation photos , and she’s done everything from shown off her natural form in front of a bathtub , to offer fans topless shots so that she can see herself “ in a lighter way ,” give us a cheeky, pretty-full view of her backside , and much more.

As Katona noted, however, Spears has been offering up all of that good, sexy content for free. We don’t really know what her financial situation looks like right now, but with her having put at least a temporary stop to performing or recording music , it’s not impossible that she could use / appreciate the financial boost from joining OnlyFans. Also, after coming through a very difficult time over the past decade plus, it might even boost her confidence.

Of course, Britney Spears will likely never be without fans who’ll jump on her every post with likes and positive comments, so, as with anything she does in the future, it’s totally up to the diva to decide whether or not to take her nude pics to OnlyFans, and make her followers pay for the privilege of enjoying her naked escapades from here on out.