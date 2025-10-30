That Time Josh Hutcherson's Great Grandma Watched Him Film A Literal Orgy

Josh Hutcherson may be known for franchises like The Hunger Games movies and Five Nights at Freddy’s, but he’s also been branching into comedies that involve sexual situations, like his upcoming series for the 2025 TV schedule , I Love L.A. While filming R-rated scenes like that can be awkward in a room full of crew members, imagine when a relative is watching all the action. Well, Hutcherson got real about the time his great-grandma watched him film a literal orgy, and oh my!

The American actor first started off as a child star in movies like Little Manhattan, RV and Bridge to Terabithia. But now that Josh Hutcherson is 33 years old, he’s been taking on more adult projects that show his maturity as an actor. In his interview with Variety, he got honest about his mature audience watching his projects, including his great-grandma:

I've done some questionable things over the years on screen that my great grandma has even seen. My great grandma was on set the day on Future Man that we were shooting an orgy.

An orgy, huh? It would be pretty hard for me to film a sexual scene like that knowing a relative is watching. That’s where you’d have to remind yourself that you’re in character and nothing else exists.

While some may be embarrassed to film an orgy scene with a relative watching, Josh Hutcherson doesn’t seem uncomfortable by it. If anything, The Beekeeper actor mentioned that his family has an open invitation to his sets:

My family can hang.

That’s the sweetest thing! It's also nice to see that Josh Hutcherson and his family are pretty unfazed when it comes to him filming scenes, like an orgy.

With the Hulu series Future Man co-produced by Seth Rogen , you know his signature sexual jokes will come into play. However, Variety made sure to ask the Zathura actor if his great-grandma was aware of the orgy scene. Here was his answer:

I didn't realize the day she was coming also lined up with the orgy shoot.

Oh man! I can just imagine how cringeworthy that must have been. Talk about bizarre timing. Poor great-grandmother sure wasn’t watching a wholesome Hallmark series, I can tell you that.

You would think that when Josh Hutcherson heard his great-grandma was going to visit the set of Future Man that he’d give her fair warning of what she’d be watching. Here’s a warm-hearted reason why he didn’t:

No, she was coming no matter what. She was gonna be there. She's a very supportive great grandma.

What an open-minded, sweet great-grandmother he has! Clearly, no racy scene could turn this devoted relative away. If you’re curious if great-grandmother Hutcherson watched the orgy scene, here’s her great-grandson's direct answer:

Yeah, but it wasn't like, I mean, it was comedy. It was comedic. I was fully cloth -- well not fully clothed, but it was, Grandma was like 'You know, it's fiction. Very interesting, your job, Joshua.'

I love that she approached watching her great-grandson perform an orgy with a casual attitude. My own great-aunt would probably have reacted the same way.

This hilarious scenario reminds me of when Sydney Sweeney said her dad and grandpa couldn’t watch her Euphoria scenes , but her grandmother had no problems. It goes to show that sometimes, the older generation can be way more chill than you’d expect.