That Time Josh Hutcherson's Great Grandma Watched Him Film A Literal Orgy
That sounds just a tad awkward.
Josh Hutcherson may be known for franchises like The Hunger Games movies and Five Nights at Freddy’s, but he’s also been branching into comedies that involve sexual situations, like his upcoming series for the 2025 TV schedule, I Love L.A. While filming R-rated scenes like that can be awkward in a room full of crew members, imagine when a relative is watching all the action. Well, Hutcherson got real about the time his great-grandma watched him film a literal orgy, and oh my!
The American actor first started off as a child star in movies like Little Manhattan, RV and Bridge to Terabithia. But now that Josh Hutcherson is 33 years old, he’s been taking on more adult projects that show his maturity as an actor. In his interview with Variety, he got honest about his mature audience watching his projects, including his great-grandma:
An orgy, huh? It would be pretty hard for me to film a sexual scene like that knowing a relative is watching. That’s where you’d have to remind yourself that you’re in character and nothing else exists.
While some may be embarrassed to film an orgy scene with a relative watching, Josh Hutcherson doesn’t seem uncomfortable by it. If anything, The Beekeeper actor mentioned that his family has an open invitation to his sets:
That’s the sweetest thing! It's also nice to see that Josh Hutcherson and his family are pretty unfazed when it comes to him filming scenes, like an orgy.
With the Hulu series Future Man co-produced by Seth Rogen, you know his signature sexual jokes will come into play. However, Variety made sure to ask the Zathura actor if his great-grandma was aware of the orgy scene. Here was his answer:
Oh man! I can just imagine how cringeworthy that must have been. Talk about bizarre timing. Poor great-grandmother sure wasn’t watching a wholesome Hallmark series, I can tell you that.
You would think that when Josh Hutcherson heard his great-grandma was going to visit the set of Future Man that he’d give her fair warning of what she’d be watching. Here’s a warm-hearted reason why he didn’t:
What an open-minded, sweet great-grandmother he has! Clearly, no racy scene could turn this devoted relative away. If you’re curious if great-grandmother Hutcherson watched the orgy scene, here’s her great-grandson's direct answer:
I love that she approached watching her great-grandson perform an orgy with a casual attitude. My own great-aunt would probably have reacted the same way.
This hilarious scenario reminds me of when Sydney Sweeney said her dad and grandpa couldn’t watch her Euphoria scenes, but her grandmother had no problems. It goes to show that sometimes, the older generation can be way more chill than you’d expect.
It may not have been on Josh Hutcherson’s bingo card to have his great-grandmother watching him perform an orgy for one of his TV shows. However, she seemed to handle it with grace and found the humor in it. Now that’s an on-set fan worth keeping in your corner. Hutcherson will make his way to your streaming schedule acting in more sex scenes with his comedy I Love L.A., which can be streamed with your HBO Max subscription on November 2nd.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
