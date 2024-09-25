Reese Witherspoon Just Announced The Search For The Teen Elle Woods Is On, And Legally Blonde Fans Are Saying The Same Thing

I know the search for the high school Elle Words just began, however, it also might be over if fans have their way. After Reese Witherspoon announced that they are officially searching for a young actor to play Elle in the Prime Video prequel about the iconic Legally Blonde character, the actress’s fans quickly took to her comments to point out that the perfect person for the part might be related to her.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news about the Legally Blonde prequel Elle, Reese Witherspoon explained that the casting call is “open,” meaning that anyone can audition. In the video, which you can see below, her excitement was palpable, and I could tell that she truly can’t wait to find the young actress who will play the high school version of her iconic lawyer.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

However, the fans have someone else in mind for this prequel to one of the best movies of the 2000s . Considering the actress who led the Legally Blonde cast has a daughter in her 20s, Ava Phillippe, many took to the comments of Witherspoon’s post to exclaim that Ava would be a great fit for the role, take a look:

Just give your daughter that role. She’s your younger version 😬 -pperezg

I do think the people have a point. Ava would be insane. Just saying. ❤️ -ammygriffin

Yes!! Your daughter -brendaannb

why not just cast your daughter? the only time nepotism is acceptable 😂 -erinhatcherley

YOUR DAUGHTER 😍 -themarysarge

I mean … I feel like it has to be your daughter!!! -rootsandwingswellness

Now, notably, Ava Phillippe is 25 years old and not an actress (she's a model), but that’s perfectly fine. The casting call is open, people between the ages of 20 and 30 commonly play high schoolers, and both her parents -- Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe -- are actors. So, it seems like a natural fit, and I have to say that I’m in agreement with these comments.

To add more proof as to why she’s the perfect fit, there’s constantly online discourse about how much Ava and Reese look alike .

The actress and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe don’t agree on which parent their daughter looks more like ( Phillippe is convinced she is his mini-me ). However, she 100% resembles both her parents to me, especially once you see her side-by-side with them, which you can see below:

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) A photo posted by on

Basically, I think she could easily pull off the pink and play Elle Woods. However, only time will tell as we don’t know if Ava Phillippe even wants to step into her mom’s shoes literally and figuratively to play this iconic character.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors