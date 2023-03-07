Rihanna And Jay-Z Sent Flowers To A Senior Living Community After Their Super Bowl Halftime Video Went Viral On TikTok

Super Bowl LVII provided viewers with a number of great moments, from some hilarious commercials to Rihanna’s halftime show , and even a pretty competitive football game. Perhaps the highlight of the whole ordeal, however, came well after the Kansas City Chiefs had raised the Vince Lombardi Trophy — and I’m not talking about Travis Kelce’s Saturday Night Live appearance . The residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, went viral with their own amazing rendition of Riri’s performance, which even earned praise — and flowers! — from the singer herself, as well as Jay-Z.

A number of TikTok users took to the platform to recreate one of the Rihanna show’s most memorable moments, but perhaps none those attempts was as good as the Arcadia Senior Living’s, and nearly a month later, they still seem to be basking in their newfound TikTok fame, as the senior facility’s Facebook page showed off the flowers they received from none other than Rihanna herself, with a note that read:

You Ladies Dance Was Amazing

The card was signed from Rihanna and Roc Nation, her record label that was founded by Jay-Z. The seniors’ viral TikTok video apparently made it all the way up to the rapper too, because another Facebook post from the Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green page showed a large bouquet of red roses, gifted to them by the 24-time Grammy winner. The local florist who fulfilled the order showed off the gift on their Instagram :

His message, which read, “We Love The TikTok Here At Roc Nation,” apparently came with 100 red roses, according to what Paige Oakes, the facility's director of community relations, told Insider .

The Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green’s TikTok account was started fairly recently, but has amassed over 116,000 followers, thanks in large part to its Super Bowl video. It features a handful of other fun videos of its residents dancing or doing skits with the accompaniment of pop artists including Miley Cyrus. As of this writing, their viral TikTok video had been viewed 30.8 million times, garnering 3.6 million likes. In case you’ve somehow missed it, check out the awesomeness below:

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which came nine months after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy , proved why the singer and fashion designer is a legend (as if these iconic performances weren’t enough already). Not only did the singer not play it safe for national television — kicking the show off with "Bitch Better Have My Money" and most assuredly making TV censors a bit nervous with some of the choreography — but she also used the platform (literally and figuratively) for perhaps the most epic pregnancy announcement of all time.