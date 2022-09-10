Rob Lowe And Drew Barrymore Amusingly Speculated About The Possibility Of Their Parents Hooking Up

While it’s well-known that former child stars Rob Lowe and Drew Barrymore were party kids back in the day, their parents had their fun times too. Helena’s was a private membership-only nightclub in Los Angeles that the parents of these '80s celebrities would go to. Now, these two stars have amusingly speculated about whether or not their parents hooked up during this time.

When two people are frequent members of one of the hottest spots in L.A., you gotta wonder if their paths crossed outside of the club. Drew Barrymore was a guest on Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast where the two of them wondered if there was something between their parents around the time they were regular visitors of Helena’s. According to Barrymore:

I wouldn't doubt it.

For his part, Rob Lowe didn't disagree. In fact, he sounds like he'd be thrilled if it somehow came out that their parents did hook up, as he said:

Neither would I. I kind of like the thought of it, I have to say.

Drew Barrymore, with one of her best roles in the ‘80s being E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, would go to the star-studded club with her mother, Jaid, during her wild child star days . Lowe had his “suspicions” that his father, Charles, ended up with Barrymore’s mother at that club. The Ever After star wasn’t surprised by that as she said that her mother was a “fun gal” who would go to Helena’s multiple times a week. She recalled the high-profile stars who would go there like Jack Nicholson, who was also a member, as well as former couple Madonna and Sean Penn.

Looking back from 2022, it seems crazy that during this time, children could be frequent attendees of Hollywood clubs like this instead of having a curfew. Believe it or not, according to PopSugar, the 50 First Dates star said in her book Little Girl Lost that the first time she got drunk was actually at Rob Lowe’s party when she was nine years old and even danced with The Breakfast Club cast member Emilio Estevez! It goes to prove no matter how old you are, some memories never fade.

Rob Lowe currently stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has been renewed for a fourth season. He’s also continuously cranking out new episodes of Literally! With Rob Lowe and his second podcast Parks and Recollection, which is “literally” the next best thing we have to the concluded show’s revival. Drew Barrymore's talk show is getting a new season with a new change in having two half-hour episodes compared to each episode being an hour. New episodes can either air back-to-back or run during completely different periods of time. These two former children of the ‘80s clearly have their work cut out for them.