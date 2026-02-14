Christina Haack Coolly Just Showed Up To Support Ex Tarek's Wife Heather Outside Of Their Flip Off Work
This friendship is the king of flipping houses.
It’s been pretty wild to see the evolution of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s relationship since they made their HGTV debut in 2013 on Flip or Flop, and it definitely hasn’t always been easy. The couple has navigated addiction, divorce, new relationships and new babies, somehow coming out stronger on the other side. In fact, Haack even showed up to support Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, this weekend, outside of their work on The Flip Off.
This Valentine’s Day weekend also marks the one-year anniversary of Heather Rae El Moussa’s beauty line, and she celebrated with a Galentine’s brunch alongside some of her closest friends. That included Christina Haack, her husband’s ex-wife and lookalike HGTV co-star. The Christina on the Coast designer praised the event on Instagram Stories, writing:
Christina Haack went on to share more from the event on social media, congratulating Heather Rae El Moussa and praising new products like her lippie shades, which they modeled in one of the pics.
Heather Rae El Moussa opened up to US Weekly about the party and why she chose the women that she did to celebrate this milestone with her, saying:
HGTV fans have loved seeing Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa settle into this healthy co-parenting relationship — with Haack even leaning on the El Moussas when she split from third husband Josh Hall during The Flip Off’s first season. However, even Tarek didn’t see this friendship coming between his ex-wife and current wife.
The two women have consistently promoted each other’s projects, with Christina donning a bikini to support Heather Rae’s brand last year. Meanwhile, as you can see in the pic above, Heather Rae also featured Christina’s champagne label Clè Cachèe at her Galentine’s party. No celebration is complete without some bubbly, right? It looks like Heather Rae Essentials and Clè Cachèe are becoming quite the power duo, and Instagram has the receipts.
Speaking of power couples, it’s one thing for Christina Haack and the Selling Sunset alum to participate in The Flip Off together, but it’s a whole different level to see them getting along so well when the cameras aren’t rolling, even taking vacations together with Tarek and Christina Haack’s boyfriend Chris Larocca.
So does that mean we’ll see more of Christina Haack’s man on The Flip Off Season 2 (whose premiere date on the 2026 TV schedule is yet to be announced)? It certainly feels like the house-flippers are trying to make us think he might join as Haack’s new partner.
However, Tarek El Moussa made some good points about Chris Larocca not having a background in TV or house-flipping, so I’m amongst the fans still holding out hope that we’ll see Christina and Heather Rae team up against Tarek. Honestly, however it plays out, I am so ready for a dose of that chaotic energy, but I will settle for seeing these women support each other in the meantime.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
