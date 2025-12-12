Tarek El Moussa Is Here With The Classic Reels About Working With His Wife And His Ex As The Flip Off Season 2 Films

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa has certainly been through a lot of ups and downs when it comes to working with his wife, Heather Rae, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack. The house flipping expert, of course, rose to fame while he and Christina were married, as they hosted the hit series, Flip or Flop, together. That series ended in 2022, a few years after their divorce, and when he remarried, not only did he film The Flipping El Moussas with Heather, but the 2025 TV schedule saw the debut of their show with Christina, The Flip Off. Now, he’s posted a classic reel about working with both women.

What Classic Reel Did Tarek El Moussa Post About Doing The Flip Off With Heather And Christina?

The Flip Off was a big hit when it debuted early in 2025, so fans have been eager to hear anything possible about Season 2, which started filming back in September. Stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christina Haack have been busy teasing a potential new flipping partner for his ex-wife, but Tarek is also making it clear on Instagram that it ain’t always easy to work with both women:

"I get burnt out, but I show up," indeed! Honestly, not only can everyone relate to this sentiment, but even if you happen to love the surprising friendship between Heather and Christina and the sibling-esque dynamic of Christina and Tarek, this has all gotta be a lot for the guy. I mean, just look at his caption:

Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife. 😅😂👏🏻

Though the exes appear to see working together as a good way to “protect” their “babies” (their kids, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10), it’s not hard to imagine that it might be a teensy bit stressful at times. As El Moussa noted in his post, the ladies tend to gang up on him so that he ends up “getting teased relentlessly” as they film. Considering that the blonde buddies had an extended discussion way back at the start of the year about Tarek farting in bed, well, I can only assume that their bond and propensity for over-sharing intimate details has grown by now.

The main thing to take away from this (aside from the fact that we’ll likely be able to witness more beautiful chaos on screen whenever The Flip Off Season 2 airs) is that all parties involved have continued to “show up” regardless of the inherent (and frequently hilarious) complications of their blended family dynamics. This means that even once the second season has hit the air, we can probably look forward to much more from this “wild ride” in the future, which is all we really want.