I Knew Filming The Flip Off Was Wild For Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack, And This Chaotic BTS Video Highlights The Energy I Need To See In Season 2

After months of wondering whether or not one of our favorite HGTV shows would return, we finally got word, in late August, that The Flip Off would be back for its sophomore season. While it’s doubtful that it’ll land on what’s left of the 2025 TV schedule, fans of the competition with Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack now have more of their bickering and bantering to look forward to. It’s clear that filming the series is kinda wild for them, and a new BTS video is really delivering the energy I need them to bring to Season 2.

What Does The Flip Off BTS Video Of Heather, Tarek And Christina Show?

This was a rough summer for home renovation series fans, as numerous shows were canceled, to the point where several HGTV stars had to speak out and reassure viewers that they would return to the network. Even though that group of 2025 TV cancellations sadly included shows starring Christina Haack and Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, their hit competition from early this year, The Flip Off, was (Thankfully!) spared.

To deliver the good news to fans, the trio shared an Instagram post that throws back to the look-alike ads they used to promote the series before Season 1. However, a new BTS video of the filming process for that clip is giving me the exact chaotic flavor that Imma need to see in the new season. Take a look!

I mean…this is insanity, right? But, it’s just the kind of insanity we love for this show, so. Bring. It. ON.

I assumed that this group was able to have some playful fun while filming, especially since they do things like gather around a pool, drink adult libations and argue over how all their kids are related to each other in their free time. This clip, however, is some next level lunacy that goes above and beyond what we’ve seen of them during their house flipping contest, and honestly, I love it for all of us.

Heather Rae mentioned previously that filming with the exes has meant that she’s “always mediating things” between the former Flip or Flop hosts, but this video shows that the Selling Sunset star is sometimes the problem herself. And you know, why not? Heather should get to let loose, too, particularly because Tarek and Christina are almost always engaged in some playful trash-talking, due to their competitive natures.

Here’s what I’m really hoping for, which is what I believe most fans want to see in The Flip Off Season 2 and was alluded to in the clip. I want all the chaos of the first season, but Christina and Heather to team up against Tarek. Not only would this give Christina a real partner for the competition, but I think we all know that having the ladies’ wild, creative (and quite similar) energy on one side while Tarek’s trolling nature is on the other is going to deliver some real gold.

Cheers to Season 2, y’all! I hope I see someone wearing that nonsense wig when the new episodes debut!