The Flip Off’s Christina Haack Celebrated One Year With Her New Beau After Ditching Her Ex On TV

Time sure flies when you’re having fun! Way back in the early days of the 2025 TV schedule, HGTV fans watched Christina Haack’s marriage to Josh Hall come to an end on The Flip Off, throwing the show into chaos, as she had to face her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae solo in the house flipping competition. It may seem like just yesterday, but already Haack is celebrating the one-year anniversary of dating her new boyfriend.

The Flip Off Season 1 Featured Christina Haack And Josh Hall’s Breakup

When it was learned last July that Christina and Josh Hall had filed for divorce after two years of marriage, it was unknown how The Flip Off would proceed, since the whole premise was for Flip or Flop exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack to compete against each other with their current spouses. The decision was made to continue production without Hall, and while he may not have been featured much in Season 1, their split was an ongoing storyline.

Josh Hall actually only appeared in the season premiere, but fans were not upset to see him go, after an argument led to Hall saying on camera that Christina Haack was “pissing [him] off.” Haack has since opened up about how Tarek El Moussa helped her navigate not just the situation with HGTV but off-camera following the fight that ended her third marriage.

The show ended up being a success and has been renewed for a second season.

Christina Haack Marks One-Year Anniversary With New Beau

In the months following her split from Josh Hall, Christina Haack began dating CEO Chris Larocca, and she’s been singing his praises on social media as she navigates romance with a “clear head” post-divorce #3. Haack marked their latest milestone on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two and a sweet message:

Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect. It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up. Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️

Don’t you love when your chips and salsa comes with a side of hot new man? Things may be going swimmingly for the not-so-new-anymore couple, but don’t expect to see him on The Flip Off Season 2 — at least in any official capacity. Christina Haack will again face Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa as a party of one.

Of course, she did that last season, too, and all three of her ex-husbands still appeared on the show in some capacity (her second ex Ant Anstead served as the judge on one of the episodes).

Chris Lerocca very well could appear on the HGTV series in support of his girlfriend, but as Tarek El Moussa pointed out, joining as Christina Haack’s teammate would be “challenging,” given that he has no experience on-camera or with flipping houses. That makes sense, and I have to imagine Lerocca is fine staying in his lane and letting Heather Rae El Moussa continue being the mediator between the former spouses.

No premiere date for The Flip Off Season 2 has been announced, but it’s expected to come sometime in early 2026. Keep your eye on the 2025 TV schedule for other upcoming HGTV offerings, and you can catch many of the network’s shows (including The Flip Off Season 1) with your HBO Max subscription.