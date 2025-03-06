‘I’m Always Mediating Things.’ Heather El Moussa Gets Real About Working With Her Husband And His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off
This isn't awkward at all.
This story discusses the season finale of The Flip Off, which aired on March 5, but contains NO SPOILERS about which team won the house-flipping competition. The six-episode season is available to stream with a Max subscription.
HGTV fans have been familiar with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack for over a decade now, so of course when we learned that The Flip Off was coming to the 2025 TV schedule, our main focus was on the awkward premise of pitting the exes against each other. But how did Heather Rae El Moussa feel about it? The Selling Sunset veteran spoke candidly about what it was like doing a show with the bickering exes and the dynamic of their blended family.
The Flip Off was not originally intended to be a three-person show. Tarek and Heather El Moussa were supposed to face off against Christina and Josh Hall, but that all changed when the Halls filed for divorce and they decided to continue production without Josh. That meant Heather was left to deal with the former spouses by herself, and she spoke candidly with her girlfriends on the March 5 finale “The Final Flip Off” about what that was like for her, saying:
It sounds like that competitive spirit that we see between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack is part of their dynamic even when the cameras aren’t rolling. It’s pretty funny that the house-flipper knew that Heather Rae would get along with his ex. Ahead of the show they leaned into how much the blonde designers resembled each other, and we’ve seen this season on The Flip Off that their taste in design is uncannily similar.
While it can’t be easy to be the middle man in their squabbles, Heather El Moussa told her friends she really respects the way Christina Haack welcomed her in as a co-parent when she and Tarek started dating in 2019. She said:
The former Flip or Flop stars have two children together — Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9 — while Tarek and Heather share 2-year-old Tristan. Christina Haack also shares 5-year-old Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead.
In addition to being stepparents to each other’s children, Heather Rae El Moussa said she and Christina Haack have been able to team up against Tarek (as demonstrated at the end of The Flip Off), continuing:
It was sweet to see how the El Moussas supported Christina Haack through her divorce from Josh Hall, and I love that the blended family has found a way to live and even work together. That’s quite a situation for Heather to have put herself in, and we’ll have to see if there are more competitions to come between her husband and his ex.
In the meantime, you can check out Tarek and Heather sans Christina on The Flipping El Moussas, with new episodes airing Friday nights on HGTV and streaming the next day on Max.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
