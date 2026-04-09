Someone Asked The Flip Off’s Christina And Heather If They Hang For The Publicity: ‘Do You Guys Really Like Each Other?’

Overall, I’d assume that being great friends with your ex-husband’s wife isn’t super normal. However, it’s also not impossible by any means, as The Flip Off’s Christina Haack and Heather El Moussa have proven their friendship time and time again. Now, they’ve done it again with not only a cute post, but some comments that show their relationship is not for publicity.

A Fan Asked If Christina Haack and Heather El Moussa ‘Really Like Each Other’ Or If Their Friendship Was For Publicity

As we wait for Season 2 of The Flip Off (my hope is it will premiere on the 2026 TV schedule ), it’s clear that Christina Haack and Heather El Moussa – oh, and their partners – are ready for summer date nights (or girls' nights, rather). They proved that when Heather took to Instagram to post this cheeky video:

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa) A photo posted by on

As you can see, Heather and Christina shoved Tarek El Moussa and Christopher Larocca, respectively, out of frame as they walked forward with drinks in hand. It’s silly, and it shows off the women's friendship, just like their pink bikini post did last spring.

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However, considering their history, some wonder if this is all for publicity. In the comments of the post, @emilyann046 questioned exactly this, writing:

Do you guys really like each other or is it for the publicity? 😉You’re both such beautiful women! How was Tarek so lucky?!?

Obviously, there’s no malice behind the question, seeing as the fan pointed out their love for the Flip Off stars and Tarek. However, Heather El Moussa still responded just in case anyone needed confirmation, writing:

We are best friends!!🥰

Along with that, Haack and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca , had some fun in the comments with this back and forth:

Christopher Larocca : We’ll be in Vegas if you need us [Tarek El Moussa]

: We’ll be in Vegas if you need us [Tarek El Moussa] Christina Haack: [Christopher Larocca] I’ll find you 👀

See, it’s all in good fun. However, if you are wondering why fans might be asking if this is all genuine, let’s discuss the history these four people share.

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A Brief History Of The Relationships Between Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa And Tarek El Moussa

So, from 2009 to 2018, Tarek and Christina were married, and beginning in 2013, they worked together on the show Flip or Flop. Their collaboration continued on that program until 2022, even after they got divorced. In 2021, Tarek married Heather.

Meanwhile, Christina went on to marry Ant Anstead in 2018, and they got divorced in 2021. She then tied the knot with Josh Hall, and they called it quits in 2024 during production on The Flip Off . Now, she’s been dating Christopher Larocca for a little over a year.

Zooming in on their current show, The Flip Off, initially, it was supposed to pit Christina and Josh against her ex-husband, Tarek, and his wife, Heather. However, due to Christina and Josh’s breakup, she ended up competing solo. Amid all that, it was clear that Haack’s first ex-husband and his wife supported her.

With all that laid out now, one can see why this complex relationship might be cause for tension between Heather and Christina. However, there really isn’t any. They hype each other up and even joke about how their kids are related , making it clear that they truly do get along .

However, in case you needed a reminder, Heather’s latest comment certainly serves as a good one.