Even Tarek El Moussa ‘Didn’t See’ His Ex Christina’s Friendship With Wife Heather Coming

HGTV’s The Flip Off may technically be centered around a house-flipping competition, but those who tuned in when the first season aired on the 2025 TV schedule were likely just as hooked by its awkward premise. Watching how Christina Haack worked with all three of her now-ex-husbands was fun enough, but there was another equally intriguing aspect. Fans are fascinated by the friendship between Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa, and not even Tarek saw that one coming.

Tarek El Moussa started dating Heather Rae in 2019, three years after splitting from his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack. It wasn’t always the smoothest road — and they still can’t quite tell you how all of their kids are related — but they’ve settled into a really healthy co-parenting situation. However, El Moussa lamented the unexpected side effect of having his wife become friends with his ex-wife, as he posted on Instagram:

Ahead of The Flip Off, which has been renewed for a second season — please and thank you, HGTV, for more of this chaotic energy — they really played up how much Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa look alike, but their friendship is deeper than just their physical similarities.

There’s a mutual respect between the moms, as they always put the kids first, and the El Moussas were both supportive of Christina Haack during her split from Josh Hall. Apparently they can also bond over what it’s like to be married to Tarek and how he farts in bed. He acknowledged the fact that he was caught off-guard by this development in the caption of his post, writing:

How did I not see this coming…🧐😂 & now they like to gang up against me! 😅

Maybe he can try to turn Christina Haack’s boyfriend Chris Larocca to his side? Yeah, that’s probably not likely. But, again, if you asked Tarek El Moussa (and probably most of the HGTV fans), the women’s friendship is just as improbable.

It’s still something that Heather Rae says she’s grateful for, even if their critics don’t understand. For me, it’s not the fact that the Selling Sunset and Christina on the Coast stars get along that is bewildering, but how she can put up with the bickering between her husband and his ex while filming The Flip Off.

Heather told her friends on Season 1 that she’s constantly forced to play mediator, because they “fight like they’re brother and sister.”

Sure, that might make for interesting reality TV, but I’m not sure how much of it I would want to tolerate from my husband. Maybe that’s why Heather Rae chooses to join Christina in ganging up on Tarek.

Either way, it’s a fun dynamic to watch on their HGTV show, and I’m really excited to see which team can pull out the win in their upcoming rematch. The Flip Off Season 2 will be a part of the 2026 TV schedule, but in the meantime, you can stream Season 1 — as well as a lot of other HGTV shows — with your HBO Max subscription.