Derek Hough Just Called Out Ryan Secret's Wild Wheel Of Fortune Story About 'Jumping' On The Wheel

The 2025 TV schedule continues to bring us unexpected viral moments to obsess over even as the year winds down. One of the latest sagas involves Dancing with the Stars’ Derek Hough after he and his co-judges appeared on the premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Following the dancing pros’ episode, host Ryan Seacrest reported that Hough stood on the WOF wheel while they were at a commercial break. Now, the 40-year-old dancer has entered the conversation.

As the special iteration of the staple game show is getting into its sixth season, this story has taken a surprise turn. After Hough was informed of Seacrest’s statement, he took to his Instagram Stories to respond. He shared that the headlines pertaining to him getting onto the classic game piece and being spun around were false. He did mention he believes it’d be quite fun, though. Check out his full Story below:

(Image credit: Derek Hough's Instagram)

With the Hairspray! Live actor’s confession shared, it’ll be interesting to see how this story develops. I don’t doubt that he and his peers were having fun during down time, based on what they do during DWTS commercial breaks, but to what extent seems unclear at this point. Hough ended up winning over $60k for Feeding America and was understandably excited about his gains.

Regardless of what may have gone down, the important thing is that the wheel remains in fine working order. Beyond the TV stars’ crossover, their two iconic programs have delivered plenty of excitement recently. Season 34 DWTS fan voting has been hitting record highs in addition to plenty of YouTube streams. Meanwhile WOF experienced its first million dollar winner under Seacrest’s reign, which he continues to celebrate.

At the time of writing, Seacrest hasn’t made a comment about Hough’s denial of jumping onto the wheel while on the ABC set. But one thing is for sure, Hough has certainly made his perspective clear in regards to his experience while appearing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Time will tell whether or not we’ll hear more about this Wheel of Fortune episode, and the details surrounding it.

If you’d like to stream the notable premiere, you can do so with a Hulu subscription. You can also watch the celebrity version of Wheel of Fortune (with no one jumping on the wheel) on ABC, every Friday at 8 p.m. ET, or stream it the following day. Alternatively, if you’re looking for Hough’s regular home, and some more movement on set, Dancing with the Stars airs new episodes Tuesdays on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription at 8 p.m. ET.