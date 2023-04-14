Ryan Seacrest’s Final Day On Live Celebrated With Laughter, Tears, And Of Course, That Clip Of Him Falling Out Of His Chair

The final episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan was a full-on celebration of Ryan Seacrest and the fun he and Kelly Ripa have had in their six years on the show, with the co-hosts shedding a few tears and dissolving into giggles plenty of times. On Monday, April 17, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos , will join her for the debut of Live with Kelly and Mark, but before the official “passing of the mug,” there was one more hour dedicated to Seacrest, so you know they pulled out that fan-favorite clip of him falling out of his chair .

Live With Kelly And Ryan Relives Seacrest’s Best Moments

Ryan Seacrest announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan — a decision that had apparently been in the works for a while — and the co-host received a standing ovation as he walked on stage, hand in hand with Kelly Ripa, one last time on Friday, April 14. His family was in the audience , fighting back tears along with the two hosts, but the sentimentality didn’t last long. Ripa kicked off the show saying fans had voted on their favorite Seacrest moment, and to no one’s surprise, this was the memory that stood out the most:

This was no doubt part of the “hazing” Kelly Ripa had teased , saying that his final week would be filled with some of his “least favorite things.” Ryan Seacrest took it in stride, of course, even after the clip was replayed, and he even remarked that Ripa seemed to give him a little push after he started to fall. Ripa countered that he had tried to pull her chair down with his.

Ryan Seacrest’s fall kicked off the show, but it was far from the only memory shared over the next hour. There was even an interview from 2005 that showed Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos interviewing a frosted-tipped Seacrest. (Talk about a full-circle moment!) In fact, the whole episode was a celebration, with montages of Seacrest’s numerous dance breaks and over-the-top skits with Ripa. First lady Jill Biden even came out with glowing things to say about the host.

Kelly Ripa Tears Up In Goodbye Speech To Ryan Seacrest

Friday’s episode was filled with hilarity and ridiculousness, but there was also the acknowledgment of the end of an era, and Kelly Ripa was brought to tears as she said she was grateful that their success on the show had made their friendship even stronger. She said while the American Idol host’s job often consisted of showcasing others’ talents, she was glad the Live audience got to see how much Ryan Seacrest is capable of. Ripa told him:

I have always jokingly referred to you as an onion, with all these layers, but really what you are is a blooming onion. Because you are layers upon layers of goodness, of kind, of charm, of brilliance, and authenticity and generosity. Your generosity is unmatched. While we will all miss you, every day, your daily enthusiasm and your backstage weird, odd vocal warmups that you really have to experience for yourself.

Kelly Ripa laughed so hard she could barely speak as she trolled him over his “satin-sheeted, sensory-deprivation aquabed” and “hand-ground, microbrewed, farm-raised” coffee, before continuing:

From the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of all of our hearts, we just want to thank you for being wonderful, for being an original, authentic addition to this show. You are forever our family. We will never say goodbye to you, we will only say, ‘See you soon,’ and ‘I love you.’

Oof, is it getting dusty in here or is it just me?

Ryan Seacrest Shares Final Words Before Exiting Live With Kelly And Ryan

Ryan Seacrest admitted that even though his whole career was built around talking, he was having trouble putting into words how much he appreciated being on the show with Kelly Ripa. He told her he knows how fortunate he has been, and he thanked her and the whole crew for a lifetime of memories. In conclusion he told his co-host:

What can I say after what you’ve just said, so heartfelt, to me? I so appreciate your leadership, your love, your wisdom, and I really do feel like a family member, and we’ll have that forever. And I will miss you the second we say goodbye today.

Kelly Ripa gifted him with some Live with Kelly and Ryan signs and a big basket of merch (the name of the show is changing Monday, so one could say these are collector’s items now!). It wouldn’t be a going-away party without cake, and incoming host Mark Consuelos made a cameo appearance, as he wheeled out a sweet treat for his predecessor. The two shook hands, and Ryan Seacrest made a big production of passing the baton — or a mug with the Live logo, as it were — to the actor, before confetti fell to wrap Seacrest’s time on the show.