'She's Just Such A Gangster With All Of It:' Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Her Friendship With Taylor Swift And What She's Learned From Her

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter seem like two peas in a pod. The pop girlies have been pals for a while, and as Carpenter gets ready to release her new album Short ‘n Sweet and Swift’s latest projects , including The Tortured Poets Department, continue to dominate, the world can’t get enough of their friendship. Now, the “Espresso” singer is opening up about what it’s like to have one of the world’s biggest pop stars as a friend and what she’s learned from her.

However, with all high-profile friendships comes rumors, and at one point fans were speculating about Carpenter asking for permission from Swift to do an ad campaign for SKIMS, a brand owned by Kim Kardashian. Commenting on that and her overall relationship with the Eras Tour frontwoman, the “Please, Please, Please” singer gushed about her fellow pop star, telling Variety :

Well, Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace. The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.

I imagine having a friend like Taylor Swift is valuable for a lot of reasons. Not only is she a great friend, but she’s also been through what Carpenter is currently experiencing and then some.

For a while, Sabrina Carpenter was opening for Swift on the Eras Tour, and not long after that her star rose exponentially with the releases of her megahits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” She’s even in a high-profile relationship with Barry Keoghan (like Swift is with Travis Kelce ), and she’s learning how to navigate the rough rapids of fame.

To that point, the “Feather” singer spoke about how much she’s learned from the “Fortnight” songstress, explaining:

It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet. We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’

Along with playing each other music, Swift and Carpenter also share collaborators. For years and years, the “Anti-Hero” singer has collaborated with Jack Antonoff, and not only is the “Feather” singer working with him on her latest album, but she’s also complimented and defended the Bleachers frontman and his work, much like Swift has.

As I mentioned, while Sabrina Carpenter has been working for a long time, her rise to fame this year has been rapid, and likely overwhelming. It’s nice to know that she has someone like Taylor Swift in her corner.

Over the years, Taylor Swift has proven to be extremely loyal to those she’s closest with. From her BFF Blake Lively to her longtime pal Selena Gomez, she’s shown over and over again that she’s a girls girl, who loves to support and lift up others. Now, Sabrina Carpenter has just validated that point further.

As the “Nonsense” singer’s career continues to blossom, I can’t wait to see how she and Taylor Swift continue to support each other. I also am so excited to hear how Carpenter has grown as a musician in the wake of one wild year when her new album Short ‘n Sweet drops on August 23, because I think it’s safe to say that she’s also been handling all of this like a “gangster.”