Sarah Hyland's New Husband Wells Adams Shares Favorite Moment From Marrying His 'Perfect Person'
What a great memory!
It was certainly a long time coming for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. The Modern Family actress and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender finally were pronounced husband and wife at a beautiful outdoor ceremony at a winery near Santa Barbara, California, three years after he initially asked her to be his wife and two years after their first planned wedding date. As with everything in 2020, the pandemic forced them to postpone the celebration that year, and the next as well. The couple was determined to wait until they could safely celebrate their big day with family and friends, and to hear Adams recall his favorite memory, it sounds like it was worth the wait.
Wells Adams described the long-awaited August 20 event, including how emotional he and other members of the wedding party became at the beauty of the whole day. But in recalling his favorite moment, he said it was when he was able to “kiss her the second time,” telling People:
It makes sense, given how important it was for their loved ones to be present for their nuptials, that his favorite moment would include getting to hear friends and family celebrate as he kissed his new wife. Wells Adams said about 200 guests were present, including what was practically a Modern Family reunion — with Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiating the ceremony, and Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Julie Bowen also making appearances. There were also plenty of former contestants from Bachelor Nation present, including Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile and many more.
After so many years of waiting and wondering if they'd even get to throw their dream wedding — apparently they even discussed whether or not they should just elope — the reality TV veteran said once the moment came when Sarah Hyland was walking down the aisle, he couldn’t even believe it was finally happening. He told People:
He admitted to shedding lots of tears, as did Jesse Tyler Ferguson and apparently many of the rest of those gathered at the winery, and his emotions were captured in one of many photos Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have shared on Instagram in the first months of their marriage:
It’s so nice to see that waiting two years longer than they’d intended to get married actually turned out to be every bit as special as they’d hoped, and that Wells Adams has this amazing memory of him and his wife surrounded by their loved ones. You can see more of Adams on Bachelor in Paradise, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC, while Hyland is the host of Love Island Season 4, which can be streamed with a Peacock Premium subscription.
