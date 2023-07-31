Josh Gad Took His Fam To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, And He Had An A+ Take

Josh Gad officially joined the list of celebrities that have been seen attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. While Laura Dern and Emma Stone had their venture in Arizona, Gad decided to attend one of Swift’s shows in Santa Clarita, California. It looks like he couldn't have been more excited to be there, and the star took his family to the concert as well. He not only posted pics and videos from the event but also provided a great caption that I think will resonate with Swiftie dads everywhere.

The Frozen star took to TikTok to post his videos from the show, where the songstress sang her smash-hit single "Anti-Hero." In his caption, the fan-favorite actor played on one of the Grammy winner’s most memorable lines from the song. Instead of “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” Gad captioned his video, “It’s me, It’s me. I. I’m the Dad. It’s me.” You can see his post below:

The actor also took a selfie before the concert and included the same cheeky caption in the post. The image itself shows all the Swifties flooding into the stadium behind him, and you can check out the snapshot for yourself:

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) A photo posted by on

Despite totally being on Dad duty while at the concert, Josh Gad seemed to be having an absolute blast while gearing up for the singer to come out. The comedic actor even live streamed Taylor Swift’s entrance on his Instagram as well. The stream was reposted in the TikTok below:

Fans seemed to love the fact that the Murder on the Orient Express alum wasn’t sitting amongst other celebrities in the VIP tent like Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers did. While the tent has been the main source of celeb sightings at the concerts, Josh Gad seemed perfectly content in his normal concert seats. Knowing that Gad likely took part in the crazy Ticketmaster fiasco to get Swift tickets for his daughters, just like most other fans, is very endearing. Additionally, he got a great view of the stadium, and one would think his family had fun.

Josh Gad is in great company when it comes to Taylor Swift concert attendees, and many brought their relatives to the show as well. Swift’s bestie, Selena Gomez, was seen rocking out to the show with her little sister, while Blake Lively was spotted accompanying her kids to a show in Philadelphia. Gad likely scored some major brownie points for bringing the fam to the concert, especially since the tickets were notoriously difficult to obtain. Funny enough, Swift has dressed up as Olaf at one of her past concerts. So if she's aware the Disney star attended one of her shows, that thought probably delights her, and I'm sure she'd get a kick out of his A+ captions, too.

Fans of the comedian can check out his latest film, Strays, which will hit theaters on August 18th. You can also experience the magic of a Swift concert yourself by checking out her 2018 concert film Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, as it's streaming now with a Netflix subscription.