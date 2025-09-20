Scrubs Creator Gave Two Updates About The Upcoming Reboot That Prove How Fast It’s Coming Together

Scrubs is one of the best sitcoms of all time, so it’s not surprising that it’s being revived. The series, which is streamable with a Hulu subscription, originally ran for seven seasons on NBC and two seasons on ABC, which is where the revival is headed. A reboot has been in the talks for a while and, even though it won’t be airing on the 2025 TV schedule, the sequel series will be heading to the Alphabet Network in 2026. Now, creator Bill Lawrence is providing two updates on the reboot, which seem to indicate just how quickly it's all coming together.

It was confirmed in December 2024 that a Scrubs reboot was in development at the Disney-owned network. Lawrence was subsequently quick to defend the amid concerns from fans. Since then, the show has been ordered to series with original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke leading the cast and serving as executive producers. John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes are also set to return. Just recently Lawrence spoke to Decider and shared some key details that make the prospect of the production's arrival feel even more real to me:

[It] starts shooting in three weeks. And, I know that you’re going to see a lot of old familiar faces be part of the fun, and some new ones. Zach, Donald, and Sarah are all regulars, and everybody else is hopefully stopping by.

Considering that the reboot has already been confirmed to premiere midseason, it makes sense that filming will be kicking off soon. Color me excited this show is actually happening. Based on Lawrence's consistent updates, it's felt like since the show was announced, he's been working on it non-stop. At this point, though, I'm hoping production runs smoothly once the cameras start rolling.

Scrubs fans have been waiting and hoping for a new show for a while now. The OG series ended in 2010, and discussions for a reboot have been going on for a while. Bill Lawrence has been and continues to be busy with other shows. At present, he's still working on the highly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso, the third season of Shrinking, and the second season of Bad Monkey, which will all be streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription once they drop. Given how much Lawrence has on his plate, it's admirable that he's been able to put so much into the Scrubs reboot so quickly.

Of course, reboots and revivals can always be a hit or miss, so it’s hard to tell how the new Scrubs series will actually pan out. Bill Lawrence previously explained that the reboot won’t just be a repeat of the original show, as he noted that a lot has changed, both with the characters and the medical world in the last 15 years since the original aired.

Lawrence's track record as a writer and producer have me optimistic about what's to come. And, thankfully, it seems all of the medical hijinks will be coming sooner rather than later. In the meantime, I'll definitely be streaming all nine seasons of the original show to prepare myself.