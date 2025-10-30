Selena Gomez Gushed About How Benny Blanco Has Supported Her Mental Health Journey

Selena Gomez is one of today’s brightest stars, and that’s been the case since her star-making turn in Wizards of Waverly Place began in 2007. The succeeding years have seen her become a pop music superstar, nail billionaire beauty entrepreneur status, and land Emmy nominations for acting and hosting (Only Murders in the Building and her Selena+ franchise on HBO Max, respectively). Unfortunately, it’s also been a time of navigating mental health challenges for Gomez, and she recently opened up about how new hubby Benny Blanco has supported that journey.

What Did Selena Gomez Say About Benny Blanco Supporting Her Mental Health Over The Years?

If there’s anything that seems to be true, it’s that massive professional success doesn’t automatically lead to a great state of mind, as many famous people have spoken out about their struggles with things like anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental conditions that can make life very challenging.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is among that number, with her emotional 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, focusing much of its runtime on the star’s mental health after her bipolar disorder diagnosis and several physical obstacles. When asked by Entertainment Tonight how Benny Blanco has supported her, she said:

I think it’s so important to equally have anyone around you, especially a partner that understands where your values are and what’s important to you. And if they don’t align morally, sometimes it can be a little cloudy. But I think it’s really – I know what matters to him; he knows what matters to me, and we’re just there for each other.

Part of the reason why this topic was broached was likely that Gomez was on the red carpet for her third annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which she created to raise money so that more young people can have access to mental health initiatives. The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to her mental health awareness activism, and continues to be open about things such as how becoming a beauty mogul didn’t actually make her happier, because of how she expects “something bad to happen” after she experiences something good.

But, Blanco has been A++ when it comes to not only getting “what matters” to his wife, but always being ready and willing to assist when she wants to achieve goals. So, that mindset applies to her mental health and everything else. As she added:

He’s in competition with himself, I tell him, he’s always like ‘I want to be a part!’ And I’m like ‘OK, you can!’

Blanco noted before their wedding that his secret to being a good partner is talking to the person he’s with and being able to understand where they’re coming from. His key to that is for men, especially, to “just shut the fuck up and listen,” and it seems pretty clear that he does that in all areas of his relationship with Gomez.