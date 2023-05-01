Selena Gomez’s Infamous Organ Donor Francia Raisa Was Asked About Alleged Feud Amidst The Only Murders Stars’ Taylor Swift Comments, Eyebrowgate

Selena Gomez has been involved in her fair share of drama recently, as her feud with Hailey Bieber seemed to be rekindled. Justin Bieber’s wife was accused earlier this year of bullying the Only Murders in the Building star, and Kylie Jenner even got roped into the whole thing with Eyebrowgate , which had fans accusing the celebs of shading Gomez’s eyebrows. That might not be the only feud the “Lose You to Love Me” singer is currently involved in, though, after How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa — who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 — gave a bizarre response to questions about the state of their friendship.

In a March episode of the Apple TV+ documentary series Dear…, Selena Gomez referred to Francia Raisa as her “best friend,” as she discussed the actress’ decision to undergo the major surgery amid Gomez’s fight with lupus. However, the sentiment might not be mutual. TMZ caught up with the grown-ish actress on April 30 while she was walking her dog, and she repeatedly dodged questions about the former Disney star , which you can see below:

Francia Raisa refused to acknowledge the questions, as she was asked if things were good between them, if she and Selena Gomez still talk and if she’d be willing to follow her old friend on social media again. Raisa, instead, sidestepped the inquiries with comments about the weather, the trees along the path and the NBA playoffs.

The longtime friendship between the two seemed to hit a snag in November, when Selena Gomez told Rolling Stone that her “only friend in the industry really” was Taylor Swift. That rubbed Francia Raisa the wrong way, understandably, as the actress has talked about how hard her recovery from the transplant surgery was . In response to an E! News social media post on the comment, Raisa responded , “Interesting,” and reportedly unfollowed her friend. Gomez, in turn, reacted to that comment on TikTok, saying, “Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, Selena Gomez had only kind things to say about Francia Raisa on the Dear… episode, saying she knew how lucky she was to have someone willing to get tested and then go through with the organ donation when she learned she was a match. Gomez said:

It was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky. I understand that that doesn’t happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are. So I do not take it lightly that it’s happened to me that way… I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.

From the looks of the TMZ video, however, it doesn’t look like The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress is feeling that love.