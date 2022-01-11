Shameless' Emma Kenney Celebrated Showtime Drama's 11th Anniversary With Some Awesome Throwback Pics

It’s hard to believe it’s been 11, yes 11, years since America was first introduced to the dysfunctional Gallagher family in the popular Showtime dramedy Shameless. It’s an occasion that’s enough to get anyone nostalgic. On that note, Emma Kenney, who portrayed one of the middle children, Debbie, celebrated by sharing some awesome throwback pictures.

Emma Kenney took to Instagram to look back at some fond memories from filming Shameless in the midst of the show’s 11th anniversary. The actress shared a nice variety of photos, which show the cast hanging out on the set and doing press, among other things. Honestly, it’s all pretty sweet and enough to bring a smile to your face. Check out the post down below:

These pictures could make a number of Shameless fans yearn for more content. It’s also amazing just how many images the actress has held on to over the years. I can only imagine what other cool photos she has from filming, especially when you consider the wild nature of the show. Maybe she’ll post more when the one-year anniversary of the series finale arrives in a few months?

It would seem that many of the Shameless stars are still close, as a number of them got together just before the holidays to make new memories. Emma Kenney, Noel Fisher, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Cameron Monaghan, Steve Howey, and Ethan Cutkosky showed up for the sweet-looking family reunion. It was great to see them together, despite some missing faces. And while it hadn’t been too long since the show ended , fans were delighted at the sight of them together again nonetheless.

As Emma Kenney looks back at the past, she’s also keeping her eyes locked on what she’s doing now . She’s been portraying Harris Conner-Healy on ABC’s The Conners since 2018 after playing the role in the short-lived Roseanne revival prior to its cancellation. The sequel series is currently in its fourth season, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon.

It was definitely an emotional time when Shameless ended, both for the fans and the stars themselves. Since the Showtime series dropped 140 episodes over 11 seasons , other members of the cast surely have mementos like the ones the Debbie Gallagher actress shared. These memories will surely last a lifetime and, hopefully, as the years go on, the cast will remain as close as ever. They really do look like a real family when they hang out in real life, and you honestly love to see that kind of bond off camera. And with any luck, the continued kinship will result in even more sweet pictures.