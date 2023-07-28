Sofia Vergara Fan Video Shows How She Basically Hasn't Aged

Sofia Vergara is a very familiar face on the small screen thanks to more than 200 episodes of ABC's Modern Family and her ongoing stint as an America's Got Talent judge on NBC, but she has been active in showbiz going back to the 1990s when she was in her 20s. A new fan video tracks footage over over the decades of her career, and I think it's safe to say that she basically hasn't aged!

Even though Vergara has been making headlines due to her upcoming divorce from husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, the fan video tracks her successful career in front of the camera over many years, and I for one had to watch it more than once to really see how she's been as gorgeous as ever over the years. Take a look:

I'll be honest: at first, I didn't entirely see that she looked timeless from 1995 - 2023, but then I realized that the only reason that she looked in any way dated in this video is because she was rocking the styles of the mid-'90s to early 2000s before landing the role of Gloria in Modern Family in 2009. Sofia Vergara is timeless; fashion has changed considerably since 1995.

It's also not hard to find Sofia Vergara looking glamorous in primetime in the 2023 TV schedule, even though Modern Family ended in 2020, despite the actress seemingly wanting the sitcom to continue. She moved on from Modern Family to NBC's America's Got Talent as a judge in time for Season 15 of the reality competition show, where she dazzles next to fellow judge Heidi Klum on Tuesday nights.

She has proved to have a good eye for standout talent on AGT, as the act that she chose to support with her golden buzzer in Season 17 last year went on to win the whole thing. Fans are still waiting on her to hit her golden buzzer in Season 18, and I for one am very curious after her success with the Mayyas in 2022.

Rumors have swirled regarding her upcoming divorce from Joe Manganiello, after reports that the split is due to Vergara not wanting more children and the two living different lives. She has one son from her first marriage, and Manganiello has no children. Sources have stated that Vergara feels "fortunate" despite her marriage not working out, and the actress certainly didn't let the news breaking stop her from donning a swimsuit to enjoy her vacation.

If you want to revisit Sofia Vergara's time on Modern Family (where she looks about the same as she does now), you can find the eleven seasons of the sitcom streaming with a Hulu subscription and/or a Peacock Premium subscription. Peacock is also the place to be to stream episodes of America's Got Talent, if you want to tune in but can't watch live on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.