'I've Never Been More Grateful To Anyone:' Sophie Turner Opens Up About How Taylor Swift Helped Her Amid Divorce From Joe Jonas

The end of 2023 was filled with a lot of news and rumors about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ separation . Jonas officially filed for divorce last fall, and what followed was a lot of reports about their split, specifically the battle for custody of their kids. Now, the Game of Thrones actress has opened up about that time in her life, and she specifically spoke about her friends who helped her through it, including the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift.

For some background, in September of 2023, Turner and Swift were seen getting dinner together in New York City. Later, it was reported that the pop star was letting the actress stay in her apartment as she worked through her divorce with Jonas. Now, Sophie Turner has opened up about how hard the divorce was and how the “Cruel Summer” singer supported her through it. Speaking to Vogue UK about her friendship with the pop star, she said:

Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year.

Before last fall, the article explained that the two women weren’t close friends. When the singer released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Turner did listen to the song about Joe Jonas and posted a funny Instagram story about it, and Swift has been open about her love for Game of Thrones.

Considering the fact that both women had been romantically involved with Joe Jonas, the story explained that Turner felt like they couldn’t really foster a friendship. However, that changed when the Sansa Stark actress needed to stay in New York last fall and was looking for a place to stay. She reached out to Swift to see if she knew of anyone who was renting. Instead of giving her recommendations, the Eras Tour frontwoman offered Turner her own apartment for free.

Explaining how grateful she was for this kind gesture, Sophie Turner said:

I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.

Since then, the two women have been seen out together at dinner, and Turner even attended a Chiefs game with Swift, Blake Lively , and some of their other friends.

It’s clear through this statement that the singer’s support and friendship really helped Turner through this challenging time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Calling days following the announcement of her divorce “the worst few days of my life,” she explained that she was working on her show Joan in the UK when Jonas filed for the separation. All the headlines and rumors and false claims that followed were overwhelming as she said:

I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.

Up Next (Image credit: Republic Records) Upcoming Taylor Swift Music And Other Things For Swifties To Look Forward To

She said her cast and crew supported her greatly through the tough time, and then when she needed to stay in New York with her kids, her old friends as well as new ones, like Swift, were there for her.

In October of 2023, reports came out that the former couple spent hours hashing out their split , specifically a custody agreement in NYC. Turner and Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement for their two young daughters, however, at the time of this writing, the divorce is not finalized yet.