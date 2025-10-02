The Amazing Race's Latest Big Brother Team Reacted To Their Elimination In Episode 2, And It's So On Brand

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Amazing Race Season 38 episode "Mom's Gonna Have The Willies." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The Amazing Race Season 38 went on to the second leg after an unfair challenge in the premiere, but as someone who primarily watched Big Brother online before this, I'm beginning to learn that fairness is relative in this CBS series. Train delays plagued contestants in Prague, but ultimately, it was a chair challenge that led to another BB team being eliminated.

So, who was sent out at Prague, and how did the eliminated team react after watching their episode of The Amazing Race from home? I'll tell you right now, if you're a fan of some of the wilder moments of Big Brother Season 26, you're going to like the answer.

(Image credit: CBS)

Angela And Lexi Murray Were Eliminated

BB 26 Houseguest Angela Murray and her daughter Lexi were eliminated, and I'll be honest, it wasn't much of a surprise. The team had the lowest odds of winning The Amazing Race in terms of betting, but I would've expected that due to Angela's unpredictability and emotional moments during her season of Big Brother. Despite having a sizable lead on BB 24 Houseguest Matt Turner and his wife, Megan, they ended up being the last team to make it to Phil Keoghan.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Angela And Lexi Reacted To Their Episiode

Angela was able to shed a lot of tears in the two episodes of The Amazing Race they were in, which was similar to her experience on Big Brother. Whether she had a breakdown over having a veto used on her or because someone ate the leftovers from her charcuterie board, the tears were flowing. As such, it's no surprise her first photo on Instagram was with her daughter Lexi, getting misty-eyed watching her elimination episode:

(Image credit: Angela Murray's Instagram Stories)

The best thing about Angela, however, that eventually won me over to being a fan of her on Big Brother, is that she's never down for long. Just an hour after posting a picture of herself crying on the couch in the dark, she was out on the Las Vegas strip with her daughter Lexi, ready to hit the town:

(Image credit: Angela Murray's Instagram Stories)

I couldn't help but chuckle that Angela ended The Amazing Race episode talking about how the experience taught her that she needs to be less of a "helicopter parent." Then we learn she's traveled to Las Vegas to watch the episode with her daughter, and now they're out on the town together. Do you think she allowed Lexi to remove the AirTag that's in her car on that trip?

There have only been two episodes of The Amazing Race, but so far, it's playing out exactly as I imagined it would. Jag Bains was a record-setting competitive force of nature on Big Brother Season 25, and adding his brother Jas to the mix has only made them even more powerful. I wouldn't be surprised if they remain in first place for the entire season at this rate, though it may be too early to start making such claims.

Catch new episodes of The Amazing Race on CBS on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see where else in Europe the teams head, and if some surprising teams will be fighting for their chance to stay in the game in the next leg.