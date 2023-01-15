Steve Harvey Weighs In On How Daughter Lori Harvey Is Handling Life In The Spotlight As She Goes Public With New Boyfriend

Steve Harvey has been one of America’s favorite comedians and talk show hosts for many years now. He has hosted his own day time show, is a Family Feud staple, and even infamously hosted the Miss Universe Pageant. He's created quite a name for himself and, now, his daughter has too. Lori Harvey has dipped her toe into the modeling industry and even graced the cover of Essence magazine. The talk show host recently shared how his daughter is handling life in the spotlight around the same time that she's gone public with her new boyfriend.

Steve Harvey appeared on The Today Show, where he opened up about his life, and the trials and tribulations he went through to get to the place he is now in his career. He also commented on his daughter’s romantic life and shared how she’s been coping with her newfound fame and attention. He said:

I’ve given her advice quite a few times but you know it’s difficult because she’s 25, and she’s growing up as a public figure. She doesn’t get to make her mistakes like everybody else. Everybody else gets to make their mistakes in the cloak of darkness in your own house. Hers gets publicized. But she’s done a pretty good job figuring it out and getting it right, and I think she's at a great place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori, and I think that’s a great place for her to start.

It’s so sweet that the media personality is so endlessly supportive of his daughter and trusts her to have control over her life and image. He's hilariously commented on his daughter’s love life before, but he seems especially earnest. She clearly has a lot to navigate and, by the sound of it, she has a great support system to help her through the tough times. Her dad also seems incredibly proud of her, which is adorable.

The sentiments coincide with Lori Harvey debuting her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The British star is best known for his role in FX’s Snowfall and his memorable appearance on Netflix’s Black Mirror. Idris posted a cute photo on his Instagram stories to confirm their newfound love, and they look happier than ever:

(Image credit: Damson Idris Instagram)

This new relationship comes months after the model’s public split from Creed actor Michael B. Jordan. The couple started dating in November of 2020 and sadly broke up in June of 2022. The socialite is still open to love as proved by her newfound beau, and has her parents’ 15-year relationship to look to as a model for her love life. Harvey has also said she’s learned a lot from her past relationships, including how to spot red flags, which I’m sure is guiding her through her new romance -- which her dad surely is keeping an eye on himself.

