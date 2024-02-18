The Story Behind That Mask Jason Kelce Wore During The Super Bowl And How The Kid He Took It From Wants It Back
"Operation 'Get Elijah His Mask Back' is underway!"
We’ve seen the internet have a heyday over Jason Kelce’s touchdown celebrations, and we’ve witnessed fans responding with hilarious replies and even Louvre-worthy paintings. So, you can imagine how excited everyone was when the older Kelce brother showed up to celebrate his sibling's Super Bowl win wearing a Kansas City Chiefs Luchador mask to party the night away. However, that mask wasn’t his, and now the owner wants it back.
Let me make it clear, there’s no “Bad Blood” here, the kid who owns the mask simply would like it back because it’s quite the good luck charm. And luckily, Jason Kelce is motivated to return it to its original owner.
How Jason Kelce Said He Ended Up With The Mask
On the Kelce brothers' podcast New Heights, they broke down the Super Bowl after parties, and Jason’s viral moments, including DJing with Marshmello and stumbling into a plant. The center also recalled how he found the mask he’s wearing in both videos, saying:
Travis then asked if Jason rinsed it off. He didn’t, and he said when you see a mask like that you don’t ask questions, you just put it on. The center then went on to say:
He said it “appeared out of nowhere,” and he had a blast while wearing it. However, it actually didn’t appear magically. Now, the owner wants it back, and Jason is all in on returning it.
The Owners Of The Mask Want It Back
It turns out that the mask Jason Kelce rocked after the Super Bowl parties is owned by eighth grader Elijah Smith from Dallas. He’s a huge Chiefs fan, and he got to meet Jason at one of the celebrations. According to him, the football player didn’t find the mask on the floor, he was given it and then dropped it. Smith told NBC DFW:
Smith then said he saw the older Kelce brother wearing the mask in all those viral videos, so he figured he still had it. Now, he and his parents, Thad and Sarah, want to get the mask back, and they have a good reason, as Thad said:
Elijah then said when he wore the mask last year at the Super Bowl in Arizona, he felt like the Chiefs would score. Then, at the after-party last year, the kid wore the mask and Trent McDuffie, who plays for the Kansas City team, signed it.
That mask has been to four Super Bowls, and the family was hoping to get it back. While they weren’t upset that it was gone, they were disappointed because it was signed by McDuffie and it was their good luck charm.
Luckily, Jason Kelce caught wind of this, and now he’s going to help Elijah Smith get his prized Luchador mask back.
Jason Kelce Is Going To Help Them
Elijah did say that what would make him really happy is to get the mask back from Jason and to get the Philadelphia Eagle’s autograph. Well, I think he’ll get both, because when the Kelce brother saw the story about the mask’s owners he posted on X:
It’s not surprising that Jason is aware of all this. He and his brother reacted to the viral painting of him at the Chiefs vs. Bills game, and they consistently talk about viral moments of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. They're aware of what's being said about them online, so it tracks that he found out about Elijah.
So, it sounds like this kid will be reunited with his mask, and he might get an extra signature on it too! All around this seems like a win-win situation. Jason got to party it up with a sick Kansas City mask, and its actual owner is going to get it back.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
