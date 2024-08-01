‘What Kind Of Guy Am I If I Don’t Show Up?': The Lovely Story Behind Zac Efron’s Support Of Simone Biles And The US Women's Olympics Gymnastics Team

Back in 2016, Zac Efron got on a plane to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and headed for the Olympics women’s gymnastics event venue, where he surprised superfan Simone Biles. At the time, she was a burgeoning phenom and Rio was her first Olympics where she showed off her stuff. They’d done a meet and greet and the former High School Musical star even chastely kissed Biles on the cheek, going viral. Now, he's supporting Biles after she headed to Paris as well.

How Zac Efron And Simone Biles Met And Why He Showed Up At The Olympics

The surprise visit came after Efron and Biles actually met while both were doing press on Today. She kept bringing up the Hollywood heartthrob in relation to the 2016 Olympics, and even invited him to the finals during that fated day they appeared together, “OK, Zac Efron, I think we need you here at the team final because we'll all get to be there. And we need you to come watch.”

Normally that's the type of fluffy thing that might happen on TV but never pan out. Instead, he really did show up at the Olympics, and she later shared their meet-cutes (of a sort) on social media, because it’s Zac Efron, obviously.

proof : had to do a retake bc I thought we were taking a picture then he kissed me instead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rld33V14qeAugust 16, 2016

While some commenters have been up in arms of late about the gymnast getting a cheek kiss from a famous actor, listen, y'all--this is before Ms. Biles was married. And it was just a cute fangirl moment.

At the time, Efron told Today he had to show up at the event after meeting the women on the Olympics team and hearing about their passion, dedication and fortitude ahead of what we see on the TV schedule.

Their story just blew my mind. When I found out Simone and this team were fans, I was like, ‘What kind of guy am I if I don’t show up?'

He even called them his “Olympic Dream" come true.

My Olympic dream came true 🙏😜 #Rio2016 #FinalFive pic.twitter.com/zcpPispCUSAugust 17, 2016

Which brings us to the 2024 in Paris Olympic events.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s Going On During The Olympics 2024

Eight years later, Biles is back and working hard at her third round of Olympics events in women’s gymnastics. She and the other four ladies comprising the 2024 Paris Olympics team – Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera – won gold in the team event and are currently preparing to compete in the Women’s All-Around.

Efron’s been in Paris during the Olympics this year again, showing up at a “Prelude to the Olympics” cocktail party last week. He even took a photo with American Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, so it’s not just the gymnasts he’s here to support.

(Image credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC))

He's not the only major name at the Olympics in support, as Tom Cruise, Sarah Jessica Parker and others have been spotted. But he did make a special effort with the female gymnasts again. In fact, when the women won gold, he took to social media this time and shared a stories post for Biles and co., sharing some emojis and writing:

So incredibly proud of you Simone Biles.

So far the lady gymnasts have earned a gold medal in the team event, becoming the team with the oldest competitors ever to do so. The Women's all-around, featuring Simone Biles and Suni Lee, will commence on Thursday, followed by individual events.

If Zac Efron needs to know how to watch Simone Biles and co, we have him covered.