Sydney Sweeney Proves It’s Always Swimsuit Weather Somewhere With Fun Australian Vacation Pics

Many of us in the United States are currently experiencing the typical weather that comes with the mid-fall season. That means there are a lot of people bundling up to contend with the cold weather and, in some places, folks are even dealing with snowfall. Of course, not every locale across the globe is feeling the big chill, and Sydney Sweeney just helped convey that very sentiment. The fan-favorite actress took a vacation in Australia and shared some photos from the fun-looking excursion. And while doing so, she essentially reminded us that it’s always swimsuit season somewhere.

The Euphoria star’s snapshots were shared to her Instagram, and it looks like she had a great time in the “Land Down Under.” Her photos feature some lovely scenery, specifically sandy beaches, massive rock formations and a grassy field. She and her friend, Kaylee McGregor, can also be seen sporting swimsuits and rocking out to “Sweet Home Alabama” while riding in a car. Scroll down to see the sweet slideshow the A-lister shared:

This is far from the first time the actress has been seen wearing swimwear. Just this past summer, Sydney Sweeney rocked a bikini while on vacation in Ibiza. However, I’d say that these more recent photos might mean a bit more given what time of the year this is in the U.S. Given that a lot of us are already breaking out our best coats, hats and sweaters, there are surely those who’d relish the opportunity to be in warm Australia. The pics are even enough to make one a bit envious. (I’m particularly fond of that oceanic view myself.) One would think that Sweeney herself truly appreciated the sunny locales she was able to visit during her trip.

It’s reasonable to say the 26-year-old starlet loves a good fashion moment and not just ones that involve swimwear. Sure, earlier this year she did take part in the year of the black bikini . (That trend proved so popular that even Kim Kardashian gave it one more shout out in September). However, the White Lotus alum also wore a sheer white skirt at a Georgio Armani event this past spring. The actress also sported what can only be described as a butt necklace on a separate occasion.

Some may find it somewhat surprising that Sydney Sweeney chose this part of the year to engage in bikini summer-esque activities. Well, it could be due to the fact that she has some work headed her way in the months to come. Actually, in a few weeks, she’ll likely be kicking off the press tour for Anyone But You, her rom-com with Glen Powell, which opens next month as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases . She’s also part of the cast of Sony’s Madame Web , which opens in February.

With all that in mind, it would make sense if she did indeed want to don a swimsuit and soak up all the sun she can while she had the free time. Her reasons for making the journey to Australia aside, one can appreciate her decision to travel to a warm place, as the year nears its end. Let these pics serve as a reminder that we’ll eventually move past the cold months, and bikini summer will be back before you know it.