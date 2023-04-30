Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Sheer White Skirt With Black Lingerie As Rumors Swirl About Her Rom-Com Co-Star Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney has my attention. The Euphoria actress has been rocking her new lingerie-inspired bikini line in recent weeks and even wore what I can only describe as a butt necklace on the red carpet on another night. Now, she’s the latest celebrity to throw on a see-through look ( after Florence Pugh reinvented the sheer trend this weekend), and she did so memorably at an Armani event.

Black and white are two neutrals that look good on anyone, and Sweeney combined both colors for a two-toned outfit that included a sheer white skirt and a black corseted top and bottom pieces. The actress captioned the post with “a New York night with my Armani Beauty friends and family 💜.” The actress was there celebrating the launch of My Way Refillable Parfum.

(Image credit: (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty))

It’s been a big week for Sweeney, who popped up at CinemaCon 2023 in Barbicore pink to promote her new rom-com with Glen Powell . The two were flirty during an onstage promo for the movie, and rumors swiftly came out that Powell had broken up with his girfriend while filming Anyone But You. Those rumors were later substantiated by his now-ex Gigi Paris herself, though Sweeney is reportedly still engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino. Despite this, rumblings the two co-stars are more than co-stars are all over the Internet and many commenters even mentioned this on this fashion post.

GIRL JUST MAKE A STATEMENT ALREADY

address the allegations

People seem to be forgetting that Sydney Sweeney is engaged to a man from the pizza dynasty

Where Glenn @?? 😭😭💀

It seems not even the most excellent of sheer looks can stop the rumor mill once it gets started. However, one can still set trends while one is an object of fascination on the Internet, and that is how Sweeney seems to be staying above the fray. Jury's out on whether all of this brouhaha will help make Anyone But You one of the best rom-coms of all time, but I certainly am paying more attention to this movie than I was a few weeks ago.

While I haven’t seen a lot of these sheer looks out in the wild, the trend is certainly popping up everywhere. Armani has a number of these skirts available at varying price points, with one of them even costing a whopping $11,500 (opens in new tab). Yes, that's five figures. Anthropologie has also gone hard on the sheer maxi silhouette. While this particular number from Geisha Designs at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) doesn’t come in white like Sweeney’s, I kind of think the lilac is prettier and more on trend anyway.