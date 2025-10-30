Sydney Sweeney Ditched The Pink For A Sparkly, Sheer Dress At Her Latest Event

Sydney Sweeney is almost always stunning in innovative and unique looks. Lately, she’s been rocking pink fits for her appearances because she’s promoting the release of Christy , which will premiere on the 2025 movie schedule on November 7. However, amid that, she stepped away from the pretty color for a second to rock a sheer sparkly dress that I cannot get over.

While the Anyone But You star has been on a roll promoting Christy, she stepped out for a different event on October 29. Wearing a gorgeous silver, see-through dress, Sweeney appeared at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and she looks captivating. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

This sparkling dress, which flows over Sweeney’s shoulders and cinches at her waist perfectly, is by Christian Cowan x Elias Matso . It’s called a “crystal twisted waist gown, and I couldn’t think of a better name for this number from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection.

For the most part, the actress let the floor-length gown be the star of the show, as the sheer material helped it literally sparkle as it hit the light. However, her new bob complimented the look nicely, and she accessorized with simple dangling earrings, a few rings and neutral glam.

As I mentioned, this outfit comes after a string of pink moments from Sweeney. She was looking pretty in pink in a gorgeous halter-neck gown at the LA premiere for Christy. The Euphoria actress also wore a custom Alexander McQueen light pink gown to the London premiere of the upcoming sports movie that featured sheer paneling on the top and bottom and a gorgeous, soft pink corset.

However, silver has also been a color she’s gravitated toward. At her birthday party in September, she rocked a silver Britney Spears look that was out of this world, and I’d say her latest outfit fits right into that category as well.

Now, if I had to guess, I’d assume we’ll see her back in pink soon. That’s because we’re getting very close to the release of Christy.

The biopic about former pro boxer Christy Martin has been highly anticipated, and Sydney Sweeney put in Rocky levels of training to play the part. In the Christy trailer alone , the actress’s transformation and stellar performance are on display, and it makes me so excited to see the movie soon.

Before that, though, I hope we get some more stellar looks from the Immaculate actress, as she continues to promote the movie and attend other events in Hollywood. I’m sure more pink is probably on the way; however, we also never know when Sydney Sweeney is going to pivot and try something new and innovative, like she did with this sheer silver number.