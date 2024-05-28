T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Know What It's Like To Be Fired From GMA, And They Responded After It Happened To Rob Marciano
The two ex GMA anchors spoke out.
ABC News’ Good Morning America has experienced some personnel-related drama over the past few years. What was arguably the most notable situation was the revelation of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship and their eventual departures from the network. In recent months, one of their former co-workers, Rob Marciano, has been making headlines due to alleged workplace behavior. It was ultimately reported weeks ago that Marciano would leave the company as well. Following that development, Robach and Holmes – who know what it’s like to leave jobs under uncommon circumstances – have responded.
The topic of the veteran meteorologist’s departure from the network came up during a recent installment of the Amy & T.J. podcast. Neither of the eponymous hosts specifically discussed the reported reasons for Rob Marciano exiting the news entity. While discussing it, however, Holmes shared a point made by a former colleague in regard to how employees’ tenures at ABC allegedly conclude:
Amy Robach co-signed her partner’s account of that particular exchange. She also went on to express empathy for her former co-worker. In doing so, she discussed her own experiences with the alphabet network:
The drama involving Rob Marciano began in early 2023 when he was temporarily banned from GMA’s set in New York City. At the time, insiders claimed that the 55-year-old weatherman “made people feel uncomfortable” and that there had been some “alarming events” involving his supposed conduct. The Daily Beast sources have also alleged that he engaged in a “screaming match” with a producer. Reports of his supposed ousting from the company came this past April, during which it was said that multiple people complained about him. As T.J. Holmes continued to speak on the matter, he addressed his own history with Marciano, including their days working at CNN in the early 2000s before heading to ABC. He also added the following sentiments:
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach do indeed know what it’s like to be at the center of various rumors. After they were pulled from GMA’s broadcast in late 2022 due to their relationship coming to light, insiders made various claims about the timeline of their romance. Said speculation continued through them signing their exit agreements and starting their hunt for new jobs. As for the trajectories of their careers having been changed, both have been open about their belief that their jobs were “unfairly taken” from them. Since Holmes and Robach have landed new gigs as podcast hosts and been candid about their relationship, the rumors have mostly seemed to have stopped swirling around them.
It remains to be seen whether more information on the situation regarding Rob Marciano will come to light. In the meantime, though, it would seem that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach can, at the very least, empathize with the notion of making various headlines due to alleged controversy.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.