Taylor Swift Candidly Addresses The 'Devastating' Cancellation Of The Vienna Eras Tour Shows

The European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ended on Tuesday with much to celebrate as tons of Swifties could count themselves among the latest lucky crowds to see the singer's massive three-hour show. However, tons of fans also were met with disappointment when the singer made the difficult decision to cancel her shows in Vienna after news broke that suspects had been arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack.

Just a day before the Eras Tour was set to go to Austria's Ernst Happel Stadium for three straight evenings, the public was notified that Swift had "no choice but to cancel" the concerts for the safety of those planning to attend. Taylor Swift wrote more in-depth about the incident and the cancellations of her three planned concerts with the following words:

Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together.

The singer posted her candid thoughts on Instagram along with tons of photos from her recent shows in the U.K. As she continued:

I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.

Amidst the cancellation, fans were automatically refunded for their concert purchases. Certainly, some fans might be disappointed by these comments because it does not mention if Swift will be rescheduling the dates. However, the pop star did not the importance of mourning concerts not lives.

It can be assumed that tons of Swifties traveled from near and far just to go to the planned Austria shows, some taking planes, trains and automobiles and framing entire trips around their Eras Tour experience. Swift finished off her comments on the positive side of things, by calling out her final shows at Wembley Stadium, which she played for five nights throughout the past week:

And then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence. All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.

During Taylor Swift's final Wembley show of Eras Tour, the singer brought a host of guests to celebrate the milestone of our tour.

Florence + The Machine came out to sing "Florida!!!" for the first time, Jack Antonoff jammed to a mashup of "Getaway Car" and "Death By A Thousand Cuts" during the surprise songs, and Swift premiered the music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," which featured BTS of Eras Tour secrets. Of course, fans were hoping to learn when Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be released, but Swift decided to save that news for another time.

With the European leg of Swift's massive tour on the books, she'll be taking a two-month break from playing shows before heading back to the United States and Canada for the tour's final dates. From there, what upcoming Taylor Swift music is on the way next is up in the air. However, knowing the singer as Swifties do, she always has something up her sparkly sleeves.