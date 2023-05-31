Taylor Swift Fans Are Standing Proud After Nailing Final Jeopardy Answer That Stumped All Three Contestants

By Riley Utley
published

Swifties are the real masterminds.

Taylor Swift performing "22" in Arlington, Texas with a shocked look on her face.
(Image credit: Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

If there’s one thing Swifties love to do it’s theorize, hypothesize and analyze everything Taylor Swift releases. Typically, the pop star’s fans will use their detective skills to dissect Easter eggs in music videos like “Karma” and “Bejeweled” to figure out Swift’s next release. However, their analytical minds and super fan spirits came in handy to answer a particularly tough final Jeopardy! question, and they were so proud of themselves that they got it right while all the three contestants were left stumped. 

The clue the contestants were given for the final category “Literary Groups” read:

Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name.

None of the contestants could come up with the answer: “What is the Lake Poets,” and they were all thoroughly stumped. However, do you know who wasn’t? The Swifties. They knew the answer immediately, and let the contestants know on Twitter. 

The reason Swifties knew the answer to this final question was because Taylor Swift has a song on folklore called “The Lakes,” which is about the Lake District and going there with her “muse.” In the tune she sings about “Those Windermere peaks,” and she muses “Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die.” Obviously, the singer’s fans knew the answer because of this song, and when none of the contestants got it right, they decided to share the knowledge and celebrate on social media, like @_bananastand_ did:

See more

Others posted about how they were able to confidently get the final question because of the “The Lakes” singer, for example, @banesapothecary tweeted: 

i already partly knew the answer to this as a former english major but special shout out to taylor alison swift for being the reason i Really knew the answer to this

Another Taylor Swift fan, @BreanneReinhard, who was also an English major in college, noted that she likely got the question right because of the folklore track, posting: 

See more

For the people who identify as both fans of Taylor Swift and Jeopardy! enthusiasts, this was a niche intersection of interests that really brought them joy, as @incandescentlor posted:

It was a big night for Jeopardy/Taylor Swift stans (aka me)

Some made sure to give their thanks to the singer for educating them about the Lake Poets, showing that there’s a lot to learn from Taylor Swift’s lyrics. @krissten_app pointed this out by posting: 

I only got Final Jeopardy right because of the song The Lakes by Taylor Swift. Don’t tell me she’s not an educator!

Other Swifties were distraught over the fact that none of the contestants knew the answer, like @littlefonty who tweeted: 

See more

While Swifties are typically theorizing and clowning about Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects – like the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by way of the Easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” video – this time, their skills of deduction and analysis really came in handy in a totally different way. It’s always so satisfying to get the final Jeopardy question correct, and it’s even better when you get it right while all three contestants get stumped. 

The pop star’s fans have been spending their time lately trying to predict her next set of secret songs and when she’ll release 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, this time, their trivial knowledge and love of Taylor Swift’s lyrics would have been cause for a big payday if they would have been on this episode of Jeopardy! 

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso