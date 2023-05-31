Taylor Swift Fans Are Standing Proud After Nailing Final Jeopardy Answer That Stumped All Three Contestants

If there’s one thing Swifties love to do it’s theorize, hypothesize and analyze everything Taylor Swift releases. Typically, the pop star’s fans will use their detective skills to dissect Easter eggs in music videos like “Karma” and “Bejeweled” to figure out Swift’s next release. However, their analytical minds and super fan spirits came in handy to answer a particularly tough final Jeopardy! question, and they were so proud of themselves that they got it right while all the three contestants were left stumped.

The clue the contestants were given for the final category “Literary Groups” read:

Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name.

None of the contestants could come up with the answer: “What is the Lake Poets,” and they were all thoroughly stumped. However, do you know who wasn’t? The Swifties. They knew the answer immediately, and let the contestants know on Twitter.

The reason Swifties knew the answer to this final question was because Taylor Swift has a song on folklore called “The Lakes,” which is about the Lake District and going there with her “muse.” In the tune she sings about “Those Windermere peaks,” and she muses “Take me to the lakes where all the poets went to die.” Obviously, the singer’s fans knew the answer because of this song, and when none of the contestants got it right, they decided to share the knowledge and celebrate on social media, like @_bananastand_ did:

Got final jeopardy right thanks to @taylorswift13 ! All the contestants need to have a tutorial from the lyrics of Professor Swift. #folklore @Jeopardy @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/7XKhHX6iO6May 31, 2023 See more

Others posted about how they were able to confidently get the final question because of the “The Lakes” singer, for example, @banesapothecary tweeted:

i already partly knew the answer to this as a former english major but special shout out to taylor alison swift for being the reason i Really knew the answer to this

Another Taylor Swift fan, @BreanneReinhard , who was also an English major in college, noted that she likely got the question right because of the folklore track, posting:

I’d like to think as an English major I would have gotten this anyway, but the folklore bonus track didn’t hurt anything! // #TaylorSwift #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ZF7URqacgcMay 31, 2023 See more

For the people who identify as both fans of Taylor Swift and Jeopardy! enthusiasts, this was a niche intersection of interests that really brought them joy, as @incandescentlor posted:

It was a big night for Jeopardy/Taylor Swift stans (aka me)

Some made sure to give their thanks to the singer for educating them about the Lake Poets, showing that there’s a lot to learn from Taylor Swift’s lyrics. @krissten_app pointed this out by posting:

I only got Final Jeopardy right because of the song The Lakes by Taylor Swift. Don’t tell me she’s not an educator!

Other Swifties were distraught over the fact that none of the contestants knew the answer, like @littlefonty who tweeted:

Me swearing up and down for some reason I know the jeopardy final clue. And can’t figure out why. John looking at me bewildered… Taylor swift is why. The Lakes talks about Windermere peaks and she talks about the poets going there to die. The answer was The Lake PoetsMay 30, 2023 See more

While Swifties are typically theorizing and clowning about Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects – like the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by way of the Easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” video – this time, their skills of deduction and analysis really came in handy in a totally different way. It’s always so satisfying to get the final Jeopardy question correct, and it’s even better when you get it right while all three contestants get stumped.