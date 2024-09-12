Taylor Swift Sweetly Supported Katy Perry By Dancing At The VMAs, But I’m Even More Charmed By Her UFO Dress

Katy Perry’s newest music is all about it being a “Woman’s World,” and that was made clear when the VMAs aired on the 2024 TV schedule . As the “Firework” singer performed a medley of her greatest hits, the audience was dancing right along with her, and that included Taylor Swift. However, while the pop star supporting her fellow pop star was so sweet, I was even more charmed by the UFO dress she was wearing.

Taylor Swift Supported Katy Perry By Dancing During Her VMAs Performance

Along with many of the biggest names in music, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s music videos and careers were celebrated big time at this year’s VMAs. It was a significant night for the “Roar” singer specifically, because she was the recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award. Before her speech, however, she sang a mega-medley of some of her biggest hits, and during it, the camera cut to Swift jamming out to all the songs:

From dramatically reenacting “E.T.” to cutely dancing and singing along to “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream,” Swift was seemingly having a blast as she danced with Suki Waterhouse and Tyla.

However, while all this was adorable, I was also spending time appreciating the “Down Bad” singer’s second look of the evening, which was a sparkly minidress with a UFO on it.

However, I’m Especially Charmed By Taylor Swift’s UFO Dress

Taylor Swift wore a plaid dress that made her look like she was on her “Vigilante Shit” for the black carpet at the VMAs, and it left fans wondering if Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would be announced at MTV’s award show. However, the questions about the re-release of Reputation are paused for the moment, because Swift’s second look was an incredible minidress that was sparkly and featured a UFO.

It was such a sweet fit that was also edgy, and it went with the plaid moment from earlier in the evening perfectly.

Take a look at the full A-symmetrical dress:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The mini dress is custom MONSE, per the brand’s Instagram . It’s called the “Beaded Tapestry Harness Dress” which is perfect, as it features a gorgeous detailed beaded scene of two figures standing in a field looking up at a UFO.

See What Taylor Swift Is Doing Next (Image credit: Disney+) Upcoming Taylor Swift Music And Other Things For Swifties To Look Forward To

Notably, when Taylor Swift performs “Down Bad” during the Eras Tour, UFO imagery is used. So, this cute dress seems like a nod to that Tortured Poets Department track, which makes it even better.

After supporting Perry, Swift also got a huge honor at the end of the night as she won Video of the Year for “Fortnight.” She took the stage alongside Post Malone and her creative team, and as she gave her speech, we also got a better look at the ornate and lovely dress she wore throughout most of the award show.