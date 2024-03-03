After Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Relationship Was Compared To High School Musical’s Central Romance, Zac Efron Shared His Take

Taylor Swift has built a career on writing about her “Love Story” and finding the person who’s her “End Game,” so it’s only fitting that her relationship with Travis Kelce seems to be lifted straight out of a movie. In fact, the exciting recent events that have taken place in the power couple’s professional lives draw a striking comparison to a Troy and Gabriella plot in High School Musical , and Swifties aren’t the only ones who can see it. The similarities were pointed out to Zac Efron, and he shared his opinion on his character’s story seemingly come to life.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have had a banner year so far in 2024, and February was particularly eventful, with the Grammy Awards, four concerts in Japan and the Super Bowl all taking place within one week. High School Musical fans immediately thought of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) having a basketball game, academic decathlon and the high school musical on the same day. When Zac Efron, who played Troy on HSM, realized this, he told E! News :

"Wow, I didn't think about that. That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."

Swifties also likened the way that Gabriella supported Troy at basketball games to the way Taylor Swift cheered Travis Kelce on during the NFL season that ended a month ago with Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Vanessa Hudgens also reacted to the comparisons, agreeing with fans that the similarities were “hilarious.”

While the High School Musical connection might increase the HSM alums’ emotional investment in the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce phenomenon, it turns out Zac Efron was already a big fan of his The Lorax co-star and her NFL boyfriend getting together. He said:

"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them. They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"

Swifties certainly are stoked, and they have been since Taylor Swift first appeared next to Mama Kelce in the family's suite (although it turns out she’d been attending games longer than we even knew ). Fans loved the sweet things that the NFL tight end said about her at the beginning of the relationship, and the love is definitely mutual, as Travis Kelce was seen interacting with concertgoers and handing out guitar picks at one of her Eras Tour shows in Australia.