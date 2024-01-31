Now That The Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl, Swifties Can't Stop Comparing Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift To Classic Rom-Com Couples
"Today was a Fairytale."
Sometimes, real life feels like a fairytale, and when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship it is. Ever since the couple made their first public debut, it’s felt like we’ve been watching a rom-com unfold right in front of our eyes. Now, following the Chiefs' win that secured their spot in the Super Bowl and the singer and tight end’s sweet moments after the game, Swifties are comparing this power couple to two classic rom-com duos, and I can’t get enough.
Some Swifties Can’t Stop Comparing Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Gabriella And Troy From High School Musical
While Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce went viral after the Ravens game following Jason’s wild time in Buffalo, it can be argued that the biggest post-game moment came when the Chiefs’ tight end reunited with Taylor Swift and they shared a kiss. This whole encounter had fans swooning, and it truly felt like we were living in one of the best rom-coms of all time. For many, they equated the couple’s story to Troy and Gabriella’s in High School Musical, and I’m so with them! I’m specifically here for @ally_sheehan’s tweet about the matter, as she posted:
Along with the A+ statement, she also posted a photo of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens after they sing “We’re All In This Together” with the viral photo of Travis and Taylor that’s pictured at the top of this story. The parallels are obvious if you ask me.
However, if you need clarification, @trinawatters came through with an excellent point as to why Kelce and Swift are a lot like Troy and Gabriella:
They’re so right. On the 2024 TV schedule, you’ll be able to see that the Grammys – Taylor Swift has several nominations this year – air on Sunday, February 4, and the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 11. That's exactly one week apart. On top of that, the pop star will be back on tour, and she will play four shows in Tokyo before possibly flying back to the States for the Super Bowl.
It’s giving the same energy as the basketball game, plus an academic decathlon, plus a musical all in one day in High School Musical.
Vanessa Hudgens hilariously agrees too. When a fan posted about all of this giving big HSM energy, the Gabriella actress commented on ET's post about the fan reactions, writing:
Along with one of the HSM stars commenting on this fantastic comparison, @noitskatelyn agreed with the point above too, as they posted:
If you use your handy Disney+ subscription to re-watch High School Musical, the parallels between Troy and Gabriella and Taylor and Travis will become clear as day. However, some Swifties had another rom-com they were comparing the couple to, and it’s also perfect.
Other Fans Couldn’t Help But Compare The Football Player And Pop Star’s Relationship To A Cinderella Story
Along with the High School Musical comparisons, Swifties were eagerly pointing out the parallels between the end of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game and the end of A Cinderella Story. Posting photos of Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray’s characters Sam and Austin kissing in the rain alongside the sweet photos of Swift and Kelce, the resemblance became obvious. Honestly, they’re basically the same picture, as @ally_sheehan pointed out in another tweet about the couple:
That reference to “exile” is perfect, and tons of other fans noted the similarities between how the classic early 2000s movie and this football game ended. For example, @xdelicatedaisyx posted:
While I firmly believe that Travis Kelce would figure out that Taylor Swift was his princess if they were to meet at a ball, unlike Cinderella’s prince does in any iteration of her story – including this one – there’s no denying how this specific moment is the same. @isntitsopretty reiterated the love for both A Cinderella Story and this new power couple by posting:
Whether it’s Sam and Austin or Troy and Gabriella, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really seem to living out a real-life rom-com, and we’re all watching it live. From Travis being a total gent and trying to play it cool with fans to Swift calling him out at her concert, the sweet gestures and huge moments between them feel like plot points in a script, but they're actually real.
Hopefully, as this rom-com continues to play out, Taylor Swift continues to release more projects and Travis Kelce prepares to play in another Super Bowl, we’ll get more adorable moments like the one from the Chiefs vs. Ravens game. That’s because there’s nothing quite like a fairytale romance, and that’s truly what it feels like we’re witnessing with these two.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley