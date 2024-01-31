Now That The Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl, Swifties Can't Stop Comparing Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift To Classic Rom-Com Couples

Sometimes, real life feels like a fairytale, and when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship it is. Ever since the couple made their first public debut, it’s felt like we’ve been watching a rom-com unfold right in front of our eyes. Now, following the Chiefs' win that secured their spot in the Super Bowl and the singer and tight end’s sweet moments after the game, Swifties are comparing this power couple to two classic rom-com duos, and I can’t get enough.

(Image credit: Disney)

Some Swifties Can’t Stop Comparing Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Gabriella And Troy From High School Musical

While Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce went viral after the Ravens game following Jason’s wild time in Buffalo, it can be argued that the biggest post-game moment came when the Chiefs’ tight end reunited with Taylor Swift and they shared a kiss. This whole encounter had fans swooning, and it truly felt like we were living in one of the best rom-coms of all time . For many, they equated the couple’s story to Troy and Gabriella’s in High School Musical, and I’m so with them! I’m specifically here for @ally_sheehan’s tweet about the matter, as she posted:

head in the game 🤝 heart in the song

Along with the A+ statement, she also posted a photo of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens after they sing “We’re All In This Together” with the viral photo of Travis and Taylor that’s pictured at the top of this story. The parallels are obvious if you ask me.

However, if you need clarification, @trinawatters came through with an excellent point as to why Kelce and Swift are a lot like Troy and Gabriella:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce having the Grammys, the Eras Tour Tokyo and the SuperBowl all in one week is literally the plot of high school music but if Gabriella had a jet

They’re so right. On the 2024 TV schedule , you’ll be able to see that the Grammys – Taylor Swift has several nominations this year – air on Sunday, February 4, and the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 11. That's exactly one week apart. On top of that, the pop star will be back on tour, and she will play four shows in Tokyo before possibly flying back to the States for the Super Bowl.

It’s giving the same energy as the basketball game, plus an academic decathlon, plus a musical all in one day in High School Musical.

Vanessa Hudgens hilariously agrees too. When a fan posted about all of this giving big HSM energy, the Gabriella actress commented on ET's post about the fan reactions, writing:

Hilarious

Along with one of the HSM stars commenting on this fantastic comparison, @noitskatelyn agreed with the point above too, as they posted:

taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up

If you use your handy Disney+ subscription to re-watch High School Musical, the parallels between Troy and Gabriella and Taylor and Travis will become clear as day. However, some Swifties had another rom-com they were comparing the couple to, and it’s also perfect.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Along with the High School Musical comparisons, Swifties were eagerly pointing out the parallels between the end of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game and the end of A Cinderella Story. Posting photos of Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray’s characters Sam and Austin kissing in the rain alongside the sweet photos of Swift and Kelce, the resemblance became obvious. Honestly, they’re basically the same picture, as @ally_sheehan pointed out in another tweet about the couple:

i think i’ve seen this film before [holding back tears and smiling emoji]

That reference to “exile” is perfect, and tons of other fans noted the similarities between how the classic early 2000s movie and this football game ended. For example, @xdelicatedaisyx posted:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave me such A Cinderella Story feels 😭🏈❤️ #TravisKelce #TaylorSwift #swelce #tayvis

While I firmly believe that Travis Kelce would figure out that Taylor Swift was his princess if they were to meet at a ball, unlike Cinderella’s prince does in any iteration of her story – including this one – there’s no denying how this specific moment is the same. @isntitsopretty reiterated the love for both A Cinderella Story and this new power couple by posting:

like why are they so perfect it’s giving Cinderella story

Whether it’s Sam and Austin or Troy and Gabriella, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really seem to living out a real-life rom-com, and we’re all watching it live. From Travis being a total gent and trying to play it cool with fans to Swift calling him out at her concert , the sweet gestures and huge moments between them feel like plot points in a script, but they're actually real.