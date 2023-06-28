Despite Taylor Swift’s Calls To Go Easy On John Mayer, Swifties Are Making It Clear He’s Not ‘Out Of The Woods’
The Swifties still have "Bad Blood."
As Taylor Swift drops new projects and re-releases her old albums, it has reignited her fans' grudges against her exes. When Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out, the focus was back on Joe Jonas. With Red (Taylor’s Version) Jake Gyllenhaal had a swath of angry Swifties going after him. Now, with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) coming out on July 7, the focus has shifted to John Mayer, and despite the pop star's message to leave him alone, her fans have made it clear he’s not “Out of the Woods.”
What Taylor Swift Seemed To Say About John Mayer
For a bit of context, “Dear John” off of Speak Now is notoriously (supposedly) about John Mayer. So, before she played the tune as a surprise song on the Eras Tour Swift made a point to tell fans that they don’t need to defend her online about something that happened when she was 19. In her own words:
After saying that, and asking fans to keep their “internet activities” kind, she hopped into playing “Dear John,” noting that it was only because she was proud of it as a song. Well, the Swifties heard the message, however, their “Bad Blood” runs deep, and they didn’t exactly listen to Taylor Swift.
What The Swifties Are Saying About John Mayer
Following Taylor Swift’s big ask before she played “Dear John” in Minneapolis, many fans took to social media to defy her as they continued to post about why they really don’t like John Mayer. For example, @alltoocing tweeted:
swifties when taylor said not to hate on john mayer: pic.twitter.com/ElKJKFDwhQJune 25, 2023
On Mayer’s latest Instagram post, which was recapping his show in Boston, Swifties took to the comments to make it clear they aren’t going to stop poking fun at him. Even though Swift asked them not to, many posted things like this:
The comments didn’t stop there either, oh no, there were many more, like these:
- at least jake didn’t snitch -shirlee_rene
- mother said to be kind but i’m in my reputation era -mianmorton
- Don't worry, John. I'm not sending hate on Taylor's behalf, I'm sending it on mine. -nicole.dublan
- mother scolded us to be nice. (taylor lautner started it) -jenna.jolly.14
- way to go john. you made mom yell -ciinndoyyy__
- Mother told us to be nice so….. I’m going to not listen -jades.version
In the lead-up to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) there’s been a lot of chatter about the exes Swift seemingly sings about on the album. One is Taylor Lautner -- who has also commented about Mayer -- and his song “Back to December.” Swifties seem to love the Twilight alum, however, when it comes to the “Gravity” singer their opinions fall on the complete opposite end of the spectrum.
With July 7 right around the corner, I’m curious to see if Taylor Swift comments about her fans not letting off the gas when it comes to their online grudges against John Mayer. Only time will tell, but at this point, the Swifties really said “karma’s gonna track you down” to the "New Light" singer, and they’re not holding back.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
