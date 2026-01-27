The New Method 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tell-All Tried Was The Perfect Way To Stir The Pot

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, "Tell All Part 1." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

We've made it through the first month of the 2026 TV schedule, but finally, it's time for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 couples to sit down for their tell-all special. We get to hear more about whether Jenny Singh followed through on her threat to move out, how Greta Lin is getting on after her breakup with Matthew, and all things concerning Manon and Anthony Berryman.

It was already going to be a spicy special, but the producers found a way to stir the pot that I really like. Everyone seemed to be on guard from the start of their arrival, and the implication is that their co-stars are trying to make them look bad behind their backs, which just elevated all the tension in the room.

Shaun Robinson Asked The Cast Questions Submitted Anonymously By Other Couples

90 Day Fiancé producers have tried a lot of methods to spice up the tell-alls in the past. After the attempt to bring in previous cast members from other seasons to try and stir up drama flopped, it seems they found a winning strategy with the latest attempt.

Shaun Robinson opened the tell-all by explaining that she had questions for couples, but they were not written by her. They were submitted anonymously by other couples who were in the cast, who had the freedom to say whatever they wanted without fear of being discovered.

I worried this segment was going to be some softball questions, but when Shaun kicked things up by asking Chloe Fabiano if she was still afraid to use a stove (a.k.a. her excuse for not cooking), I knew things were going to get good.

I Love The Messiness And Paranoia It Creates For The Tell-All

It doesn't seem like the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast had an agreement to go easy on each other, and the fact that some of the questions were so pointed and almost intended to embarrass really had everyone ready to open up and tell each other how they really felt.

I feel like it's a big reason why we saw so many of the cast members go after each other so aggressively in Part 1. It got so bad that Manon left the studio mid-taping and called an Uber to return to the hotel. It's not the first time we've seen a walkout from a tell-all, but usually it's someone who has been in the franchise way longer. I knew I was right about my instinct that she had what it takes to be the next 90 Day star.

I also feel like Chloe and Madelein Lopez are at each other's throats, with no real story behind that beyond the fact that they're the youngest cast members of the bunch. In any case, I'm loving the energy of the tell-all, and really hoping we get the anonymous questions in future specials as well. Kudos to the 90 Day Fiancé team for thinking this one up.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all continues on TLC on Mondays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The special is really heating up after Manon dipped from the studio, and I'm curious if she's going to return or they'll have to go on without her.