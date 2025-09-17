I Am Finally Excited About The Big Brother Season Of The Amazing Race, Here's Why

I am a dedicated Big Brother fan who occasionally watches The Amazing Race. Therefore, I was quite intrigued when rumors started to go around that The Amazing Race Season 38 would feature a full cast of Big Brother alumni and loved ones.

However, I wondered if by the time it aired, I would have Big Brother fatigue. I didn't know if I would still be excited to watch these former Big Brother houseguests compete for a million dollars after watching nearly 90 days of captivating gameplay.

I also wondered if Big Brother Season 27 would be so entertaining that The Amazing Race Season 38 would feel boring in comparison. But actually, Big Brother 27 had the opposite effect.

I Am Hoping The Big Brother Season Of The Amazing Race Makes Up For My Disappointment in Big Brother Season 27

I am not loving Big Brother 27. Not only did they take away a Big Brother legend in one of the most infuriating ways , but I am just not invested in this season as much as I would have hoped. The BB Block Buster stayed far too long. Strategy and social game almost feel useless this season. Plus, overall, though there is nothing inherently wrong with them, this cast isn’t the most interesting to watch. The Big Brother Live Feeds have been stale, except for a few recent days, ever since Rachel Reilly left. And I say this as someone who only recently became a fan of her game.

This season has made me question the show in ways I have not before in my 25 years of watching. Therefore, I hope that The Amazing Race Season 38 restores some of my affection for Big Brother. The Amazing Race and Big Brother are completely different shows, but I hope seeing former houseguests again reminds me of the better days of Big Brother.

The Cast Includes Some Of My Favorite Big Brother Houseguests

Just from an entertainment factor, Big Brother Season 26 is one of my favorite recent seasons. The Amazing Race Season 38 features four cast members from that season.

We’re in for a double dose of chaos with Tucker Des Lauriers and Angela Murray. I am very curious to see how their chaotic personalities translate to The Amazing Race setting. Chelsie Baham is one of the most dominant players and winners in Big Brother history : a strategic, social, and competition beast. How will these skills play out while racing across Europe?

Rubina Bernabe is someone I watched on the Live Feeds constantly and loved. She seems like a really endearing and entertaining person, who fans didn’t really get to see shine on the Big Brother Season 26 episodes. The Amazing Race could be the perfect show to showcase her fun spirit and tenacity.

Taylor Hale is one of my favorite Big Brother winners. Therefore, I am always excited when she appears on more reality TV shows. Izzy Gleicher is one of the shining stars of Big Brother 25. She’s hilarious, and another player that the episodes didn’t feature nearly enough. Izzy is also someone very much integrated into the Big Brother and reality TV communities. It will be like rooting for a friend watching her compete on The Amazing Race.

Joseph Abdin seems like an all-around caring, kind, and compassionate dude. I can’t wait to see his Amazing Race journey. Some of these contestants are my favorites to ever play Big Brother, mainly from an entertainment perspective as a dedicated live feeds watcher. I can’t wait to see them on my TV screen again. Additionally, there are other Amazing Race Season 38 contestants that I am excited to see produce great reality TV moments.

I Have Heard A Lot Of Teasers About The Drama, And Can’t Wait To See It Unfold

I followed news surrounding The Amazing Race Season 38 fairly closely and have heard things here and there from the contestants and their friends. They have teased about this upcoming season. There are rumors about how difficult this season is to complete and drama amongst the former Big Brother players.

The drama could be explosive. Even just from The Amazing Race Season 38 trailer , many scenes capture my attention. I want to know exactly why Joseph’s brother Adam is throwing up, and why Kat Dunn is crying so much. Who is having an emotional breakdown in front of Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan? I am intrigued by this season.

I Want To See How The Preexisting Relationships Impact The Amazing Race

We’re going to watch 14 familiar faces plus 12 new faces. Because the former houseguests compete with family members, I am curious about these familial dynamics. For example, Chelsie is competing with her dad, Jack. Angela is competing with her daughter Lexi. I am curious how these parent-child relationships work in this competition.

It’s definitely not easy competing with a parent, especially compared to competing with a sibling. Then Kyland Young and Taylor are racing together. Those in the Big Brother community who follow the lives of these houseguests after they leave the house know their on-again-off-again relationship. However, this will be the first time fans have seen them interact as a couple. They have been very private about their relationship.

Another interesting layer will be watching Tucker and Rubina compete on different teams while still in a relationship. They were still dating when the show filmed in March and April 2025, but have since broken up. As they'll be busy with the race, we likely won't see them interacting much on The Amazing Race 38, but even the official trailer shows a kiss between the former couple. There will be at least a few scenes about and featuring their relationship at the time. So that’s an added layer of intrigue, because I have never watched an Amazing Race season with a couple competing against each other.

They are not competing as a team but are invested in each other’s success. This also goes for Joseph and Taylor, who are also exes and were during the time of filming, but are best friends. How do they help or hurt each other to win or lose the prize money?

Also, most of the Big Brother houseguests know each other in some capacity. Some are longtime friends, new friends, or met while filming the show. These new relationships or pre-existing ones have to play into the season.

I Hope It Feels Like An Extended Version Of Big Brother Without The Stress

I love Big Brother, but the show stresses me out. It’s usually 90+ days of anxiety and a bit of insanity. I have watched at least ten seasons of The Amazing Race, and it has never stressed me out.

I have seen a few with Big Brother contestants on them and have not known the outcome of the season. Yet, still not stressed. It’s just been for fun, but also allowed me to root for familiar faces. I view this Big Brother season of The Amazing Race the same way. I will root for contestants and not stress. It should be a fun way to ease back into the non-Big Brother Live Feeds watching world, without having to fully disconnect from my summer obsession.

The Amazing Race Season 38 premieres on CBS on Thursday, September 25.