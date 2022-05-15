The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Marry 6 Years After Getting Engaged On TV, And Former Rose Earner Wells Adams Had An A+ Response

It’s certainly not easy for couples who meet on The Bachelorette or The Bachelor to go the distance, and the pandemic has made it just that much harder for some of the reality show sweethearts to make it to the altar. However, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers can count themselves among the franchise’s rare success stories , as they finally said, “I do,” six years after their televised engagement. Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate the happy couple, with the union drawing a particularly funny response from one of Fletcher’s exes — Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

JoJo Fletcher led Season 12 of The Bachelorette back in 2016, and even if there were skeptics who thought the former football player was too good to be true , Fletcher offered her final rose to Jordan Rodgers, and he, in turn, offered her an engagement ring. Following COVID-related postponements in 2020 and 2021, the third time was the charm, and the bride gushed to People about her new husband:

It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend. Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky. It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are FINALLY married!!! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together.

Ahead of the ceremony, which was attended by family and friends — including Bachelor Nation veterans Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk — JoJo Fletcher took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s sixth anniversary, and fans weren’t the only ones to notice how unbelievably good-looking the couple is together. Wells Adams, who dated Fletcher on The Bachelorette before serving the drinks on Bachelor in Paradise, left an A+ comment on the post, lamenting what could have been:

You could’ve chose me. But yet you decided you wanted abs, cool hair, talent, brains, and rugged good looks…smh

Wells Adams is actually doing just fine for himself. The sometimes host of Bachelor in Paradise is engaged to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, and they are another couple whose wedding plans have suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher may have succeeded where many of the ABC reality show’s couples don’t, but it definitely wasn’t an easy road. The former Bachelorette previously said the first year of their engagement was really difficult, and they’ve made their romance last so long by making a conscious decision to respect each other and make the relationship work. We’re so happy they were able to work through the hard times to make it to their special day. Check out JoJo’s post honoring their six years together:

