After Revealing Interest In The Reboot, Carmen Electra Just Donned The Famous Red Baywatch Swimsuit Again

The ‘90s nostalgia is real, and fans who grew up watching the likes of Yasmine Bleeth, Pamela Anderson and Jason Momoa running in slo-mo on the beach on Baywatch are definitely keeping an eye on the 2026 TV schedule for the upcoming reboot on Fox. While we’ll undoubtedly meet a new cast of lifeguards, it’s possible that there will be a familiar face amongst them, as Carmen Electra has pulled out her famous red swimsuit.

Carmen Electra played Lani McKenzie on Season 8 of Baywatch’s original run, and back when news of a reboot began to circulate, the actress admitted she’d be game to hit the beach again. The sentiment seems to stand true today, because Electra rocked Baywatch’s iconic swimwear in a new Instagram post:

Excuse me?! Is it just me, or did we all have to scroll through the photos multiple times just to make sure Carmen Electra hadn’t accidentally reposted pics from her original stint? It’s like no time has passed at all, as the actress stood perched at a lifeguard stand, red Rescue Can in hand, ready to resuscitate timid swimmers in need.

However, the caption confirms that these photos were, in fact, taken a whopping 29 years after her initial run on the popular TV drama. Carmen Electra wrote simply “Baywatch 2026 ❣️,” and while it’s not clear if she’s merely celebrating the impending return of the groundbreaking lifeguard series this year or confirming that she’ll have a role on it, I’m really hoping it’s the latter.

When the Scary Movie 4 actress talked about the possibility of returning to the role of Lani, there was one big thing she said she’d want to change — fewer scenes in the water. While she is proud of the stunts she performed back in the ‘90s, like diving off of boats and tandem surfing, she said it was “always just freezing cold.”

If she were to return, she sees Lani in more of an advisory role to the newer lifeguards, possibly their captain.

It will be exciting to see if (and how many) familiar faces do end up joining the Baywatch reboot for either a main role or cameo appearance. Carmen Electra certainly isn’t the only alumni who still has a fondness for the show. In fact, Baywatch and Baywatch Nights star Donna D’Erico also donned the iconic red swimwear last year, bringing back all of those Donna Marco vibes.

As for what we do know about the upcoming Fox series, the Baywatch reboot was given a 12-episode order for the first season, although it sounded like more could be added if it is well-received. Matt Nix — best known for creating the USA Network hit Burn Notice — will serve as showrunner.

While we wait for more information regarding a premiere date and the new cast (red swimwear pics are also welcome), we can at least stream the original series, as those 11 seasons are available to watch with a Peacock subscription.