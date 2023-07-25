The Middle's Patricia Heaton And Eden Sher Reunited In Adorable Pic, And Now I Want The Sue Heck Spinoff All Over Again

I love a reunion, especially when it's between cast members of a sitcom I grew up watching. For years, I watched The Middle with my family, and while I haven’t actively thought about the show in a long time, seeing Patricia Heaton and Eden Sher reunite on Instagram has me feeling all kinds of ways, and it’s also making me think that we should get that Sue Heck spinoff going again.

Even though the ABC sitcom ended back in 2018, The Middle cast still remains close. The most recent example of them showing their adoration for each other came when Patricia Heaton posted on Instagram about seeing her TV-daughter perform live at a fringe festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. The two took the most adorable selfie together to commemorate the event, check it out:

A post shared by Patricia Heaton (@patriciaheaton) A photo posted by on

Isn’t that the sweetest, most supportive thing ever? Seeing these two wonderful women reunite made my little heart so happy, and it reminded me just how much I love The Middle. Along, with the selfie, Heaton also posted a video from Sher’s show of the audience clapping at the end. It really feels like the mother-daughter bond between Frankie and Sue is similar to the relationship the two actors have in real life.

A post shared by Patricia Heaton (@patriciaheaton) A photo posted by on

Along with this proud TV mom, I am also thrilled for Eden Sher and her new live show. However, I also can’t help but hope a Sue Heck spinoff comes back to life at some point.

Back in 2018, a spinoff about the Heck sister was picked up by ABC right after The Middle aired its series finale. We learned in the final episodes of the sitcom that Sue and Sean did get married, however, that’s years after their kiss in the present. Frankie revealed that the couple’s union only came after lots of ups and downs over the course of years. I was hoping the show led by Eden Sher would actually get made, and show how Sue and Sean ended up together. However, ABC dropped the Sue Heck spinoff , Sue Sue in the City before it could ever air.

Since then, Sher has had small roles on shows like Jane the Virgin and How I Met Your Father. She also voiced a character in Star vs. the Forces of Evil, along with performing live. Her latest project is a live show called “I Was On A Sitcom,” which addresses what it was like for her growing up and finding herself while starring on a TV series, according to Heaton’s post.